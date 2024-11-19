Bengals should already be scouting this Tee Higgins replacement as season looks lost
The Cincinnati Bengals signed Tee Higgins to a franchise tag last season and it always felt like a temporary solution. It was a quick answer to keep the Bengals in contention for the playoffs and possibly the elusive championship the franchise wants.
But in a failed season that feels all but over after Sunday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, it’s pretty clear the Bengals are only bringing back one of Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. And Chase is the likely returnee.
So as the Bengals look to the post-Higgins era in the Queen City, the question is who is the replacement? The cheap option is to build in the draft. The Bengals have done exceptionally well as a franchise snagging wide receivers.
And there’s a particular player the Bengals should have their eye on to replace Higgins for next season.
The Cincinnati Bengals should be eyeing Ole Miss’s Tre Harris as Tee Higgins replacement
Tre Harris would be the ideal replacement for the Cincinnati Bengals for their pending opening. Harris has been on a tear this year with the Rebels, on pace for a career best season. He’s already gotten a career-high in yards with 987 and should surpass 1,000. He needs four touchdown catches to tie his season high 10 from 2022.
The Rebels have churned out some top wide receiver talent in recent years with D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown most notably making their immediate presence in the NFL.
At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, he’s a prototypical target for Burrow. He’d have no problems dominating smaller defensive backs.
According to a scouting report on Bleacher Report, he does have some work to do to be that impact player in the NFL, though. He’s not a particularly fast wide receiver and would need some work in diversifying his routes.
But he’s someone that could come and be a great complement to Chase. While Higgins has shown moments of explosiveness, Harris seems like a carbon copy of what Higgins was and could be the ideal player to fill in.
The Bengals didn’t quite have the season they were hoping for. But just like Chase came in and took this offense to a new level. Harris could be a great replacement to keep the offense from dropping off without Higgins.