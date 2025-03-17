Bengals took Joe Burrow's advice with Trey Hendrickson, but at what cost?

Against all odds, the Cincinnati Bengals seem to be keeping the band together. Admittedly, it did not look like it was happening, but now it is certainly within the realm of possibility. When most of us were waking up Monday morning, we saw the Bengals extended their wide receiver tandem Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase got four years for $161 million, while Higgins got four years at $115 million.

Now that puts all the attention on star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson getting a massive extension. Hendrickson has spent the last four seasons with the Bengals where he has taken this game to new heights. The perennial Pro Bowler was a First-Team All-Pro last season. Now it seems as though the Bengals are hard at work, hoping to put forth an extension to keep Hendrickson around for a while.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, that is exactly what the Bengals are trying to do. See, as long as Joe Burrow continues to play at an elite level, he kind of has the Bengals in a vise-like grip. What else are they supposed to do? Alienate him like they supposedly did with Carson Palmer back in the day? To me, this is the right call to keep Burrow happy, so maybe the Bengals have wisened up?

Keep in mind that Hendrickson was given permission by the Bengals to seek a trade a few weeks ago.

Sources: Cincinnati is working to retain Trey Hendrickson and discussions are ongoing between the two sides.



The Bengals are attempting to do what many in the league thought difficult and keep — and pay — all three of their stars. pic.twitter.com/3fQjvqjwZg — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 17, 2025

While I tend to believe that the Bengals will be able to strike a deal with him, at what cost will it be?

Cincinnati Bengals might be able to extend Trey Hendrickson after all

The Bengals have and always will probably do things differently. They are seemingly the last mom and pop shop in the NFL, although other franchises do exhibit some of these antiquated traits from time to time. Regardless, Cincinnati seems to have drafted better than most teams in recent years, as well as hit a few home runs in free agency. Look no further than the four players I have already discussed.

Where the Bengals keep coming up short is in the manner of negotiating and putting forth second contracts with its stars. They like to nickel and dime their best players seemingly every step of the way. The Bengals will also pay its head coach at a discount and will not move on from him until every last cent has been paid out to him. Simply put, getting people there is easy, but keeping them is hard.

Overall, the extensions of wide receivers Chase and Higgins, as well as the one that could be on the horizon with Hendrickson, could help the Bengals win their first Super Bowl in franchise history in the next few years. However, if they are unable to get back to the big game before Chase, Higgins and Hendrickson are playing on expiring contracts, this era of Bengals football will have run its course.

At that point, Burrow will need to decide if he wants to keep playing in Cincinnati. The Bengals will probably need a new head coach by then, possibly a new general manager, if this era of Cincinnati football does not yield anything close to being championship-caliber again. Keep in mind that even though they are chock full of stars, this is one of the poorest, if not the poorest, franchise in the NFL.

In essence, the cost of extending Hendrickson now is potentially a bleak tomorrow around 2030.