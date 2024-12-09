Bengals vs Cowboys inactives: Week 14 injury report for Monday Night Football
By Lior Lampert
The NFL schedule makers envisioned a high-stakes clash when they set the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys meeting on Monday Night Football in Week 14. Alas, both teams have fallen well short of their lofty expectations entering the year, leaving us with more of a mid-off than a duel.
Dallas and Cincinnati each boast their respective alibis. Health has been a factor for the Cowboys throughout the season, with several key players suffering multi-game and even season-ending ailments. Meanwhile, the Bengals' defensive unit has been historically awful, putting the squad at a disadvantage regardless of how potent their offense is. Unfortunately, these problems haven't gone away for either club heading into their primetime battle, which will be seen under a national spotlight.
With that in mind, let's see which members of the Bengals and Cowboys carry injury designations into their interconference showdown.
Cowboys inactives: Week 14 injury report for Monday Night Football
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Zack Martin
G
Ankle/Shoulder
OUT
Trevon Diggs
CB
Knee
Questionable
Tyler Guyton
T
Ankle/Knee
Questionable
Juanyeh Thomas
S
Knee
OUT
Nick Vigil
LB
Foot
Questionable
Future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin won't be available for the Cowboys after reportedly opting for season-ending ankle surgery. He's been out since sustaining the malady in Week 11 against the Houston Texans. Sadly, given his age and contract situation (currently on an expiring deal), this could be a finisher to what's been an awesome career.
Standout cornerback Trevon Diggs is listed as questionable, though a return from his two-game hiatus seems likely. Barring any setbacks, he and fellow All-Pro DaRon Bland will be Dallas' starting corners for the first time in quite a while.
Bengals inactives: Week 14 injury report for Monday Night Football
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Orlando Brown Jr.
T
Fibula
OUT
Sheldon Rankins
DT
Illness
OUT
Charlie Jones
WR
Groin
Questionable
Bengals star linebacker Logan Wilson was initially listed on the injury report but has since been placed on IR after undergoing a successful knee procedure. He will miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign, representing a brutal blow to an already-terrible defense.
Moreover, Cincinnati will be shorthanded along the trenches on both sides of the ball. Defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins will miss his third consecutive contest due to an illness. Right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will be sidelined for the fourth time in five games because of a nagging knee/fibula injury.