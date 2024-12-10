Best memes and tweets reacting to the Simpsons broadcast on Cowboys vs. Bengals MNF
How do you make a Monday Night Football game between the 4-8 Cincinnati Bengals and 5-7 Dallas Cowboys watchable? You make it The Simpsons.
ESPN's experiments with alternate broadcasts continued on Monday with Simpsons Funday Football on Disney+ and ESPN+. Fans who turned on their streaming services to watch were treated to Dan Orlovsky, Mina Kimes and a slew of Simpsons characters taking over the game.
Here's a look at how it compares to the normal broadcast:
Social media was in fine form reacting to the unusual viewing experience. Takes ranged from shots at the Cowboys franchise, Bengals defense, New York Giants and Arizona State Sun Devils to noting the bizarre nature of the whole thing.
Wild as it all was, fans seemed to be having fun.
Best memes and tweets from MNF Simpsons game
ESPN has successfully pulled off alternate casts featuring Nickelodeon and Toy Story. Now add the Simpsons to the bunch. What might be next? People have ideas, requests and demands.
There are a hundred properties the NFL could do this with. Why stop with Hey Arnold or Family Guy? There's South Park, Monsters Inc, Spongebob, Frozen. The list goes on and on. And no one should put it past ESPN to try them all.
The only thing ESPN might have wanted is a better matchup. Two sub-.500 teams don't make for the greatest entertainment, especially with Dak Prescott injured. Still, you work with what you've got.
Even if the alt-broadcast isn't your cup of tea, you've got to appreciate the technical and creative work that goes into something like this.
Every player on both teams is depicted on screen as an 3D animated character with state-of-the-art tracking technology accurately depicting their moments.
Bart aligned with the Bengals, along with Lisa, Krusty, Nelson, Milhouse and Ralph. Meanwhile Homer made his cameo for the Cowboys along with Carl, Barney, Lenny and Moe. They even got the actual voice actors to lend their skills for the broadcast.