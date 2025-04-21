Best MLB player props today (Apr. 21): Predictions for Fernando Tatis Jr., Marcell Ozuna on Monday

We’re going to the star well for today’s plays, with a pair of well-known names lined up for this smaller Monday slate. Our first will be in the Midwest, where we’ll find Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres against the Detroit Tigers. For our second play, we’re heading south to find Marcell Ozuna from the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals.

After starting the week on a high with a streak of profit, we gave a bit back to end the week. We went 0-1-1 due to the game between the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies getting rained out. In the Ben Rice realm, he was struggling at the plate against the Tampa Bay Rays. Then, in the top of the eighth inning, Jose Caballero crushed our hopes when he robbed Ben Rice of a home run to right field.

Best Bets Record to Date

2025 year record: 18-29-5 (-4.05 units)

MLB Best Bets Today

Fernando Tatis 3+ Total Bases (+165) FanDuel

There were a few different angles that I looked at today, but I eventually settled on Tatis. Over the last week, Tatis has been arguably the best hitter in baseball, batting .375 with a .958 slugging percentage. Of his nine hits, five of them have gone for extra bases, with four of them being home runs. For the season, he’s batting .358, and he’s been absolutely feasting against RHP with a .418 average and 1.321 OPS compared to marks of .231 and .724 against LHP.

The Tigers are sending righty Keider Montero to the bump for today’s contest. In his first start of 2025, Montero got knocked around in his five innings of work. He gave up eight hits, including three home runs. Lefties specifically had his number in that game as they went 5-for-12. However, those numbers differ from last year, when he he allowed a higher average, slugging percentage and OPS to righties. Tatis is 1-for-3 with a double in three plate appearances against Montero, and he has an average exit velocity of 98.2 against him. This is a great matchup for a guy playing great baseball recently.

Marcell Ozuna O0.5 RBIs (+150) Bet365

After starting the season with stumble after stumble, the Braves have started to get things rolling recently. They were 2-9 after their first 11 games, and they’re 6-4 over their last 10. One player that has been consistent throughout is Ozuna: He’s batting .305 on the year with four home runs, and he’s the only Brave who has played double-digit games while batting better than .270. This season, Ozuna has been nearly even against RHP and LHP, and he gets a matchup tonight that he and his teammates have loved in the past.

The Cardinals are sending Erick Fedde to the bump to start off this series. Fedde has settled down after his first couple of starts saw his ERA balloon to 7.00. Despite that, this is a lineup that has had his number throughout his career: In 77 plate appearances against Fedde, the Braves are batting .426 with a .676 slugging percentage. Specifically, Ozuna is 7-for-12 with four extra-base hits and five walks. Fedde has been worse against RHB this season, and this lineup is just littered with guys that can do damage to him. I think Ozuna is in a great spot tonight.

