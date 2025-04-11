We have a full 15-game slate lined up, and we have a pair of plays coming your way. For the first, we’re heading to the Midwest for the matchup between Riley Green of the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins. For the second play, we’re going to the East Coast where Jung Hoo Lee and the San Francisco Giants have made the trip to take on the New York Yankees.

We just can’t seem to buy a break so far this MLB season with another 0-2 day on Wednesday. In Lawrence Butler’s first at-bat, he drove the ball deep to center field, but he couldn’t get anything going for the rest of the game. In the Will Smith world, he got bumped down the lineup a spot. In his four plate appearances, there was only one runner on base when he was at the plate. He had a rough game, and the players immediately in front of him didn’t do much to help him.

Best Bets Record to Date

2025 year record: 13-24-3 (-5.52 units)

Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.

MLB Best Bets Today

Riley Greene O0.5 RBIs (+215) - .50 Units Bet365

Jung Ho Lee O1.5 Total Bases (+150) - .50 Units Bet365

Riley Greene O0.5 RBIs (+215) Bet365

Greene is our first play of the day. The Tigers have been one of the best stories in baseball over the last couple of years, and they’ve continued that early with a small lead in the AL Central early on. Greene has been one of the driving forces of this offense early on. He’s fourth on the team among full-time starters with a .286 average, and he has a solid .851 OPS to go with it. Tonight, he gets a matchup he's loved in the past.

The Twins are sending David Festa to the mound for tonight’s game. In three plate appearances against Festa, Greene has three hits, including a triple and a home run. This will be Festa’s first start this season after he started 13 games last year. Festa also got knocked around in spring training. In 11.1 innings of work, he allowed 19 hits and 15 earned runs to an 11.91 ERA. This is a great price and spot for Greene.

Jung Hoo Lee O1.5 Total Bases (+150) Bet365

For our second play, we’re going a little more under the radar with Lee getting the nod. The second-year outfielder has been thriving for the Giants early on this season. He’s batting .333 with a league-leading seven doubles. In 11 games, he’s cleared this line six times, including three of his last five. Through a little less than one season’s worth of games, Lee is batting .287 against righties compared to .259 against lefties, and 12 of his 14 extra-base hits have come off of RHP.

The Yankees are sending Marcus Stroman to the mound tonight. Stroman has been knocked around in his first two starts this year. Stroman has pitched 8.2 innings, and he’s given up seven earned runs during that stretch. For his career, Stroman’s average against righties and lefties has been completely even, but his slugging and OPS numbers are slightly worse against LHB. Yankee Stadium has often been more friendly for left-handed power hitters, but I like Jung’s chances to pepper the ball around the yard.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.