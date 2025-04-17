Best MLB Player Props Today (Apr. 17): Predictions for Corbin Carroll, Josh Smith on Thursday

We’re sandwiching the slate with our two plays today. Our first comes in the first game of the day where we’ll find Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks in their matchup with the Miami Marlins. For our second play, we’re going to the end of the slate where we’ll find Josh Smith of the Texas Rangers in their game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Well, we didn’t come away with the sweep yesterday, but we still walked away with .55U of profit for our third straight day of profit. Jose Altuve got two hits in his first three plate appearances, and he nearly had a 3-for-3 start to the day. In the Gunnar Henderson world, the matchup looked great, but he never got anything going. He went 0-for-4 on the day with two strikeouts.

Best Bets Record to Date

2025 year record: 18-27-3 (-2.55 units)

Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.

MLB Best Bets Today

Corbin Carroll 3+ Total Bases (+210) - .50 Units Bet365

Josh Smith O0.5 RBIs (+180) - .50 Units BetMGM

We’re going with another total bases play here, and it’s one that I love. The fourth-year outfielder had a bit of a down year last season, but he’s showing early on that it was an aberration more than a sign of a trend. Through 18 games, Carroll is batting .329 with a 1.108 OPS, and he’s leading the NL with six home runs. Against RHP, he’s been crushing the ball with a .375 average and 1.361 OPS. Of his 18 hits against them, 14 have gone for extra bases.

Tonight, Carroll is drawing a matchup that he’s had some success against. The Marlins are sending Edward Cabrera to the mound tonight. Carroll is 2-for-4 with a home run in five plate appearances against him. Cabrera has been nearly even against RHB and LHB in his career, but, in his lone start this season, lefties had success against him. They have three of the four hits that he has allowed, including both of the extra-base hits. Additionally, while the Marlins’ stadium hasn’t been the most friendly to home runs, it is the ninth-best stadium for doubles and triples allowed over the last three years.

Josh Smith O0.5 RBIs (+180) BetMGM

We targeted Smith one time last season, and he came through for us. We’re going back to him tonight. Early this year, Smith has been one of the most consistent hitters in baseball. He’s batting .342 with a .932 OPS, and, although he only has three RBIs thus far, this is a great spot for him to add to his total. He’s batting .419 with a 1.099 OPS against RHP this season, and the hitters in front of him have loved their matchup in the past.

The Angels are sending Jack Kochanowicz to the mound to wrap up the series tonight. For his career, Kochanowicz has allowed lefties to bat .281 against him while holding righties to a .258 average. They also have 50 of the 83 hits that he’s allowed. Marcus Semien is 3-for-7 in his career against Kochanowicz, and, early this year, Corey Seager is batting .350 against RHP while hitting just .158 against LHP. Smith is only 1-for-7 in his career against Jack, but he has an expected batting average of .459. He just needs the luck to go his way tonight to get the job done.

