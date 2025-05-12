Best MLB player props today (May 12): Picks for Ozzie Albies, Evan Carter on Monday

After taking a couple of days off to end last week, we’re getting things rolling once again with two plays for today’s MLB slate. For our first play, we’re taking a look at Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves in their game with the Washington Nationals. For the second play, we’re going back to the Texas Rangers, where we’ll find Evan Carter as they take on the Colorado Rockies.

After multiple good days in a row, things came to an end last time out. In the Pete Alonso world, he couldn’t get anything going at the plate, but Juan Soto hitting a pair of home runs one spot in front of him didn’t help our cause either. In the Josh Smith world, he just couldn’t get anything going at the plate. He had two strikeouts in the game for just the fourth time this season. He hit a single in his third plate appearance, but he couldn’t get much else going in the game.

Best Bets Record to Date

2025 year record: 23-35-5 (-3.98 units)

MLB Best Bets Today

Ozzie Albies O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-105) - 1 Unit BetMGM

Evan Carter O0.5 RBIs (+215) - 0.5 Units Bet365

Generally, I prefer to target hitters who are on a bit of a hot streak, but we’re deviating from that path a bit here with Albies. Through 40 games, Ozzie is batting just .213, which is far and away the worst mark of his career. Over the last week, he has just two hits in 35 plate appearances. Despite that, today’s matchup looks like a great bounce-back spot. Albies is batting .220 against RHP this year, but he drops down to .191 against LHP on 86 fewer plate appearances.

The Nationals are sending Jake Irvin to the mound to kick off today’s series. The young righty has been pitching well to start this season, but he’s been a bit susceptible to LHB so far. Against RHB, he’s held them to a .167 average with a .504 OPS. Meanwhile, LHB are batting .266 with a .839 OPS. Additionally, they’ve done it on 38 more plate appearances. In his career, Albies is 2-for-6 with a double in seven plate appearances against Irvin. Albies has been struggling, but I think he’s due to bounce back at some point.

Evan Carter O0.5 RBIs (+215) Bet365

We’re going a bit under the radar with our second play of the day. Carter struggled throughout last season, and he’s looking to return to the performance we saw from him at the end of the 2023 season. Through six games, he’s batting .273 with one home run and just two RBIs, but we’ve seen some positive things from him. For his career, Carter has been a dramatically better hitter against RHP. He’s batting .258 with a .867 OPS while batting just .095 with a .251 OPS against LHP.

The Rockies are sending Chase Dollander to the mound for today’s series opener. The rookie right-hander has been just about even against RHB and LHB, but he hasn’t been great against either. LHB are batting .286 against him with a .941 OPS. They’ve also struck out five fewer times while walking three more times in the same number of plate appearances. Dollander is allowing a batting average of .345 and .455 on his fastball and changeup to LHB this season. So far this season, those are Carter’s two best pitches against RHP. This is a good price for Carter in a matchup that Texas should feast.

