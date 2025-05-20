Best MLB player props today (May 20): Picks for Kyle Stowers, Wilmer Flores on Tuesday

We are making a lot of good reads, and we just need things to go our way with this pair of plays today. For our first play, we’re going in the direction of Kyle Stowers of the Miami Marlins in their matchup with the Chicago Cubs. For our second play, we’re going west where we’ll find Wilmer Flores of the San Francisco Giants in their matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

It wasn’t quite our day yesterday, but we’re only 0-1 as of this writing. The Cleveland Guardians game was suspended in the top of the fourth inning, so Jose Ramirez is still pending. In the Nico Hoerner world, he got on base twice and scored twice. However, both times that he got on, there were runners in front of him, so there was nowhere to run.

Best Bets Record to Date

2025 year record: 23-38-5 (-5.98 units)

Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.

MLB Best Bets Today

Kyle Stowers O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+110) - 1 Unit BetMGM

Wilmer Flores O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-110) - 1 Unit Bet365

Kyle Stowers O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+110) BetMGM

We’re taking a look in the direction of a Miami and Chicago game for the second day in a row, but we’re going to the other side with Stowers this time. Over the last week, Stowers has been one of the best hitters in baseball. He’s batting .391 over 23 at-bats. Of his nine hits, six have gone for extra bases, including three home runs. Stowers is carrying a .270 average and .940 OPS this season against RHPs, and all 10 of his home runs have come off of righties.

Tonight, Stowers gets a RHP that he has loved hitting off of in the past in Jameson Taillon. In two plate appearances against Taillon, Stowers is 2-for-2 with two home runs. Throughout his career, Taillon has been worse against LHBs, but those numbers have flipped this season on the surface. RHBs are hitting .278 against him compared to .204 for lefties. However, the expected batting average of LHB is .260, which shows that they’ve just been getting a little unlucky. Stowers has been playing great recently. Even if the batters in front of him aren’t doing their part, I love getting this play at a plus number.

Wilmer Flores O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-110) Bet365

I normally try to bring a little variety into this column, but we’re not doing that today with another HRR play coming your way courtesy of Flores. Stowers has been great over the last week, but Flores has been even better. He’s batting .348. Three of his eight hits have been home runs, and he’s driven in nine runs. He’s cleared this line just twice in his last five games, but tonight features a matchup he has loved in the past.

The Royals are sending Michael Lorenzen to the bump for today’s game. In 15 plate appearances against Lorenzen, Flores is 7-for-14 with three home runs. Flores has been the opposite of most RHB this season. He’s batting .271 with a .806 OPS against RHP while his numbers drop to .224 and .683 against LHP. Lorenzen falls into a similar category. Lefties are batting .232 against him in his career while righties are hitting .251. This season, Lorenzen’s worst pitches against RHB have been his cutter and his sinker. It just so happens that Flores has been hitting sinkers from RHP incredibly well. This is a great matchup for Flores at this price.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.