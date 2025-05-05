Best MLB player props today (May 5): Picks for Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Tucker on Monday

We have a pair of superstars lined up for today’s Monday slate. For our first play, we’re targeting Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers in their matchup with the Miami Marlins. Our second play comes a little later in the evening where we’ll find Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs in their game with the San Francisco Giants.

Well, after struggling for a bit, we got the elusive sweep our last time out. James Wood hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to do the all by himself. In the Alex Verdugo world, he didn’t get any extra-base hits, but he did get two hits in five plate appearances to put us into the green. We’re still in the red for the year, but we’re turning the corner.

Best Bets Record to Date

2025 year record: 20-32-5 (-4.29 units)

Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.

MLB Best Bets Today

Shohei Ohtani O0.5 Stolen Bases (+170) - 0.5 Units Bet365

Kyle Tucker O2.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+180) - 0.5 Units Bet365

Shohei Ohtani O0.5 Stolen Bases (+170) Bet365

This will be our first time dubbing in the stolen bases market this season, and this is one of the best matchups that we could ask for. Ohtani is tied for seventh in baseball with nine steals, and three of his nine steals have come over the last week. All three of those steals came in their last series against the Marlins, which included a stolen base off of Sandy Alcantara. Shohei has a 90 percent success rate this season when stealing bases, and he’s been aggressive in good matchups.

Alcantara is going to the bump today. He’s struggled all season long, and he hasn’t been great at keeping runners close for a couple of years now. Through six starts, Alcantara has allowed 11 stolen bases on 11 attempts. Since the league implemented the new steal rules, Alcantara has allowed 52 stolen bases while catching just seven attempted thieves. Marlins’ new catcher Agustin Ramirez has been at the major league level for 11 games. In that time, he’s allowed 11 stolen bases while catching zero. Among qualified catchers, he has the third-worst mark at throwing out runners. If Ohtani can find a way on base early in the game, this is a great spot for him to do some damage.

Kyle Tucker O2.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+180) Bet365

We laddered things up a little bit here, but the price is too good to ignore. Over the last week, Tucker has been one of the best hitters in baseball. He’s batting .304 with a .407 on-base percentage over that stretch, and he’s cleared this mark in three of his last four games. Tucker is batting .292 overall this season, and he’s batting .304 with a .425 on-base percentage against RHP. Against LHP, those numbers drop to .267 and .340. Now, he gets a matchup against a pitcher who has struggled to find his footing early this season.

The Giants are sending RHP Landen Roupp to the hill for today’s contest. Through six starts, Roupp is carrying a 5.10 ERA, and he’s seen it gradually climb over his last few starts. Over his last two starts, he’s completed just eight innings of work. In that span, he allowed 13 hits and nine runs. He’s been better against LHB throughout his career, but Tucker is been seeing the ball well. This is a good spot to target.

