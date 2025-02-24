Best NBA Player Props today (Feb. 24): Predictions for Michael Porter Jr., Cameron Johnson on Monday

We took some time off due to the All-Star Break, but we’re back with a pair of plays for tonight’s Monday night slate. Both plays are taking place in the early slate, and we’re taking a look at Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets for the first. For our second play, we’ll find the Brooklyn Nets and Cameron Johnson in their matchup with the Washington Wizards.

The All-Star Break came and went, but we got a couple of wins prior to that break. We posted three plays, and we went 2-0-1 thanks to the absence of Aaron Gordon. Isaiah Collier made it close, but he got us where we needed with nine assists, four of which came in the second half. In the Jalen Duren world, he continued to feast against the Chicago Bulls. In only 30 minutes of game time, he racked up 14 rebounds thanks largely to the five rebounds he snagged in the third quarter.

Best Bets Record to Date

2025 record: 6-8-2 (-0.59 units)

Find Gage Bridgford's Betsided betting record here.

NBA Best Player Props Today

Michael Porter Jr. 8+ Rebounds (+130) - 1 Unit (FanDuel)

Cameron Johnson 4+ 3s Made (+155) - .75 Units (Bet365)

Michael Porter Jr. 8+ Rebounds (+130) FanDuel

Prior to the All-Star Break, Michael Porter Jr. had quietly turned himself into the team’s second-best player. In his last five games prior to the break, MPJ was averaging 28.8 points per game while shooting 61.8 percent from the field and grabbing 8.4 rebounds per game. After the break, he’s struggled to fight his shot in the first two games, but he’s still crashing the glass. He’s grabbed 11 and eight rebounds while playing 30 minutes in each contest. He’s averaging 15 rebound chances per game in those two starts. Over the last 10 games for the team, that number drops slightly, but it’s still second on the team at 13.9 per game.

Now, Porter and the Nuggets are looking to bounce back from their tough loss on Saturday night to the Los Angeles Lakers. They’re heading to his hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana for a game with the Pacers. Over their last 30 games, the Pacers are allowing the ninth-most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards. They’re 7-3 over their last 10 games, and the Nuggets are 9-1 and sitting in a tie for second place in the Western Conference. MPJ will want to reestablish himself in the Nuggets’ pecking order, and they’ll want a win tonight to get them into sole possession of second place. Throw in the fact that these two teams play at the sixth and seventh-fastest pace, and you have a recipe for a lot of rebounds to be had.

Cameron Johnson 4+ 3s Made (+155) Bet365

The Nets have been in a constant state of flux over the last few years, and Johnson is one of the pieces that appears to be a long-term building block for them. After largely being a player destined solely for stretching the floor with the Phoenix Suns, he’s taken on a larger offensive role with Brooklyn, especially with Cam Thomas sidelined. While averaging a career-high 7.5 3-point attempts per game, he’s still shooting 40.6 percent from downtown. In 41 games, he’s only hit this mark 11 times, but he’s been attempting a ton of shots with six or more attempts in nine of his last 10 games.

Earlier this month, the Nets took on the Wizards. Johnson went 3-for-9 from 3-point range in that game, but that was his first game back from injury. He also played only 25 minutes in that contest. Now, he’s catching the Wizards on the second night of a back-to-back, and he’s had a couple of days of rest to get his feet back under him. Over their last 30 games, the Wizards are allowing the sixth-most 3-pointers to opposing power forwards, and they also play at a high pace, fourth-fastest in the league. As long as this game stays relatively close, I foresee a lot of touches for Johnson which means a lot of shots and chances to score.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.