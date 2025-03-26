Best NBA Player Props today (Mar. 26): Predictions for Austin Reaves, Josh Hart on Wednesday

We took a bit of a break in this column, but we’re back today. We have a small six-game slate tonight, and we have two plays lined up. The first is going to the early game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers where we’ll find Austin Reaves. For our second play, we’re targeting Josh Hart of the New York Knicks against the LA Clippers.

We’ve had a rough go of things in this column recently. Our reverse sweep last time out gave us our third and fourth losses in a row. Cade Cunningham had eight assists in the game, but he played just 29 minutes due to the large blowout. In the Shaedon Sharpe world, we had a couple factors working against him. He played just 25 minutes in the game and struggled with his outside shot. He went just 2-for-7 from 3-point range and sat out the entire fourth quarter. It’s hard to score points on the bench.

Best Bets Record to Date

2025 record: 12-18-2 (-2.97 units)

Find Gage Bridgford's FanSided betting record here.

NBA Best Bet Today

Austin Reaves O19.5 Points (-105) - 1 Unit DraftKings

Josh Hart O9.5 Rebounds (+110) - 1 Unit BetMGM

Austin Reaves O19.5 Points (-105) FanDuel

The first play of the day is targeting Reaves for the first time this season. Reaves has been playing some of the best basketball of his career over the last month. In March, he’s averaging 22.9 points per game, and he’s cleared this line in six of his last seven games. In 21 full games since Feb. 1, Reaves has cleared this line 15 times, including a 45-point performance against the Pacers back on February 8th.

That game featured Reaves as the main offensive option with LeBron James and Luka Doncic both out of the lineup. However, the Pacers have still struggled on defense against shooting guards. Over their last 30 games, they’re allowing the eighth-most points to the position. With Luka next to him, Reaves generally gets the easier matchup, and he’s been able to feast as a result. I like Reaves to clear this line in a good matchup that should feature a high pace. The Lakers are sitting one game back from the third-seed in the Western Conference. With a struggling Denver Nuggets team just two spots ahead of them, they would love a win tonight.

Josh Hart O9.5 Rebounds (+110) BetMGM

For our second play, we’re going to the East coast. Hart has been grabbing rebounds like crazy recently. He’s cleared this line in six of his last 10 games, and that includes a 20-rebound performance against the Clippers earlier this month. Over his last 10 games, Hart is averaging 17.4 potential rebounds per game. That number is 10th in the NBA among all players. Among the nine players in front of him, none are shorter than 6’10” while Hart comes in at just 6’4.”

On the other side of the floor, the Clippers have been a solid rebounding team. They allow the seventh-fewest rebounds per 100 possessions to their opponents. Hart is listed as the team’s small forward, but he operates more as a power forward for the Knicks. The Clippers allow the 13th-most rebounds to power forwards. Hart crashes the boards like crazy, and I think that continues tonight for a Knicks team looking to maintain the third seed in the East.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.