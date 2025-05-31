With mandatory mini camps and training camps right around the corner, there are still big name NFL players who are free agents. This is the perfect time for all 32 teams to sign one of these players to their roster. Players will be cut during camps and when the 53-man roster has to be made.

Big names like Aaron Rodgers, Keenan Allen, Asante Samuel Jr. and the list goes on. The only person we know who might be signed soon is Aaron Rodgers as he has made headlines this year to come and play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. We still don't know what Rodgers is up to, but he definitely will be the first free agent signed if he decides to not retire.

Here is a list of the top five free agents still available and guess where we think they should play this season.

Keenan Allen

We think that Keenan Allen could be a perfect fit for the Arizona Cardinals. Yes, there are plenty of teams who could use a veteran receiver like Allen, but Arizona makes perfect sense. The Cardinals have a very young star receiver on the rise in Marvin Harrison Jr. Even though Allen is 33 years old, he can still produce after having 744 yards and seven touchdowns with the Bears last season. Pairing him with Kyler Murray and Trey McBride can make the Cardinals have a strong push this season.

Asante Samuel Jr.

We think Asante Samuel Jr. could be a perfect fit for the San Francisco 49ers. He was rumored this offseason to sign with them, but no one has made a push. The 49ers would be a great fit for the young 25-year-old CB. The 49ers have lost a lot of players in free agency this year. Especially on the defense when they lost Charvarius Ward who was their main guy. With the Chargers, he has had some struggles in coverage and his tackling. But, if he can pair with a defensive mind coach like Robert Saleh, he could flourish in the Bay.

J.K. Dobbins

This is a very tough one. A lot of teams have a starting RB, but some teams need another wrecking ball like J.K. Dobbins to help their team. We think he can be a perfect fit with the Chicago Bears. Chicago has a very young offense with weapons. They are already in a tough division with the Packers, Bears, and Vikings. They need another weapon in the backfield that they can pair with D'Andre Swift. Dobbins has always been a dominant runner with the Ravens and he was good last season with the Chargers. But teams are hesitant with his injury history. Last year with the Chargers, he rushed for 905 yards and had nine touchdowns. We think he can be a decent backup in Chicago.

Stephon Gilmore

The 34-year-old veteran believes he still has some football left in him. We think he could be a fit for the Cincinnati Bengals. Last year, the Bengals were the talk of the NFL with having a monstrous offense and a pity defense. I think Gilmore can be a good fit. The Bengals have a very young defense in the backfield. And with not signing Mike Hilton back and that Daxton Hill can come back from his torn ACL last season. Gilmore could be the veteran presence they need. He would be a cheap option for the Bengals to get.

Justin Simmons

Why not add a stellar player to an already stellar defense. We think Justin Simmons can be a good fit for the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, the current defensive coordinator for the Eagles is Vic Fangio, who was the head coach in Denver where Simmons played. Also, the Eagles traded away their big time playmaker and ball hawk C.J. Gardner Johnson. Simmons is an effective ball hawk who makes teams afraid to throw in the middle of the field. We think he can be the force that the Eagles need on an already dominant defense.