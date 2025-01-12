Best offenses in college basketball: Alabama is impossible to stop
By Lior Lampert
Through the early portion of the 2024-25 collegiate hoops campaign, scoring across the nation is as high as it has been in recent memory. Teams are averaging a whopping 75.3 points per game, the first time this mark has been reached since 1989-90!
The widespread offensive output is a testament to several things, like the talent level of players in today's era and the style of modern-day basketball. Every conference has certified bucket-getters, demonstrated by the list of top 10 schools in scoring thus far this season.
Team
Conference
Points Per Game
Alabama Crimson Tide
SEC
91.1
Iowa Hawkeyes
Big Ten
89.6
Kentucky Wildcats
SEC
89.2
Gonzaga Bulldogs
WCC
87.8
Samford Bulldogs
Southern
87.5
Cornell Big Red
Ivy
86.9
Illinois Fighting Illini
Big Ten
86.9
St. Thomas-Minnesota Tommies
Summit League
86.6
Auburn Tigers
SEC
86.6
Florida Gators
SEC
86.3
As you can see, there's an intriguing variety of schools. Cornell is lighting it up in the Ivy League. The Samford Bulldogs are a machine. Moreover, the St. Thomas-Minnesota Tommies are proudly representing the Summit League. But no one's been better at putting the ball in the basket than the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Typically touted for their efforts on the football field, the University of Alabama has transformed its college basketball program under head coach Nate Oats. Suddenly, the Crimson Tide are an equally dominant force on the hardwood, especially from an offensive standpoint.
Oats has turned Alabama into a mash unit that's embraced the analytics and pace-and-space approach. They're sixth in the country in three-pointers per game (31.9), converting on 10.3 of those attempts nightly, which is good for 25th. The Crimson Tide have no problem firing from beyond the arc early and often, and it's yielded strong results.
But of course, everything starts and ends with Alabama's trio of fifth-year seniors: Mark Sears, Grant Nelson and Latrell Wrightsell Jr.
As the SEC's leading scorer (19.1 points per game), Sears is the engine of Alabama's offense. The standout floor general has reminded us why he was named to the 2023-24 Consensus All-American Second Team. And once he gets going, his ability to spread the wealth and get teammates involved makes the Crimson Tide virtually unstoppable.
Furthermore, Nelson's blend of size (6-foot-10, 215 pounds), versatility and feel has made him an indispensable asset for Alabama. He boasts infectious energy, which enables him to impact their offensive output without the ball in his hands.