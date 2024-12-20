Best Packers young players worth hanging onto in 2025
Everyone associated with the Packers is understandably focused on what it will take to make a deep playoff run this season. GM Brian Gutekunst still deserves credit for building a roster chocked full of young stars who can keep the team relevant for years to come.
Gutekunst does not possess a perfect draft record, but he's displayed a solid ability to land underrated prospects throughout the event in recent seasons. That's particularly on true when it comes to defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's unit. The two-deep on that side of the ball features several high-impact rookies who have bright futures in Green Bay.
Packers fans who want to know which players they can rely on to be long-term starters should keep a particularly close eye on the five following young players.
Packers young star No. 1: Edgerrin Cooper
The Packers spent a second-round pick on Edgerrin Cooper with the hope that he can provide their linebacking corps an immediate boost this season. He's exceeded those expectations by seizing the starting middle linebacker spot as his own.
Cooper still has room to grow as a run defender but his work against the pass has been outstanding for a rookie. His pass rush grade of 89.8 per PFF ranks second in the entire NFL. Cooper's pass coverage grade of 76.9 places him in ninth place amongst his peers.
Those grades show just how important Cooper is for Green Bay's pass defense. He gives Hafley a linebacker that can hold up against running backs and tight ends in both man and zone coverage schemes. Throw in the fact that he can also rush the passer effectively and it's easy to understand why he's going to be an important piece of the Packers defense for years to come.
Packers young star No. 2: Evan Williams
Cooper might be the team's best rookie but Evan Williams could be considered the front office's most valuable draft pick from last year's class. Landing him in Round 4 looks like a steal for the franchise.
Williams has not been a star at the safety position but he's been a solid starter in the back end of Green Bay's secondary. His skill set is an outstanding match with Xavier McKinney which is particularly important given the franchise's long-term commitment to the former first-round pick.
The idea that Williams still has growth in his game should be exciting for the team's coaching staff. A mild uptick in his ability to hold up in coverage would only add to his value. The same can be said for his ability to diagnose running plays when he's deployed near the line of scrimmage.
Williams has drastically outperformed his draft position as a rookie and should continue to get better thoughout the life of his first pro contract. That's an excellent value proposition for the Packers.
Packers young star No. 3: Jayden Reed
Jayden Reed isn't a rookie but he is the team's top second-year man. He has developed into a wide receiver that can strike fear in the hearts of opposing defenders. Reed may not blossom into a classic No. 1 wideout on the outside but he could turn into one of the best slot options in the NFL.
The former second-round pick has been an effective weapon for Green Bay's offense with his ability to catch passes all over the field and his ability to produce yards on innovative running plays. The more touches he receives for the Packers' offense the more dynamic they become.
Green Bay should still be shopping for a dominant outside receiver this offseason but the presence of Reed makes life easier for all of the team's receiver corps. He's just the sort of difference-maker that every modern offense craves.
Packers young star No. 4: Kingsley Enagbare
Many members of the Packers front office believed Lukas Van Ness would be the young player to seize the defensive end spot opposite Rashan Gary for his own. Instead, it's been fifth-round pick Kingsley Enagbare to step up and take that responsiblity on.
Enagbare only has five sacks and 24 pressures on the season but he's started to play his best football over the last couple weeks. He was particularly effective against the Seahawks in Green Bay's most recent road victory. The second-year pro made all three tackles on one of Seattle's series en route to a three-and-out for his unit.
Enagbare's recent emergence won't stop the Packers for continuing to search for upgrades at edge-rusher this offseason but he's done enough to solidify his status on the two-deep in 2025.
Packers young star No. 5: Javon Bullard
Javon Bullard came into his rookie campaign with high expectations as a second round pick and he's largely lived up to them. Bullard may not be playing quite as well as Williams but that does not mean he isn't a good long-term piece for the Packers defense.
Bullard's value is drastically increased due to his versatility. He came into the league as a safety but quickly learned the nickel corner spot for Green Bay out of necessity. The former Georgia standout's physicality at the point of attack really popped as he challenged opposing wideouts at the line of scrimmage.
It's unclear where Bullard will line up over the long haul for the team's defense but he will continue to get lots of snaps due to his athletic gifts. He serves as a useful chess piece for a coaching staff that likes to keep opponents off balance with their varied formations.