Best player available? No one is buying Titans GM's Cam Ward camouflage even one iota
By John Buhler
This is not that hard to figure out. I understand what new Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi is trying to do here, but let's not do anything stupid with the No. 1 overall pick. While he did say that Tennessee would not pass up a generational talent at any position with the top overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, I would still take a quarterback because the Titans really need one.
Truth be told, no one is buying Borgonzi's spin zone. If you look at the latest odds on FanDuel for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it has Tennessee taking Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward at +110. He is followed by Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Abdul Carter at +200, Colorado Buffaloes' Mr. Everything Travis Hunter at +340 and his CU teammate in quarterback Shedeur Sanders at +500.
In my estimation, only three players potentially deserve to go No. 1 overall this year. That would be Ward, Sanders and maybe Carter, in that order. I do not find Hunter's ability to play both ways all that impressive at the next level. He needs to be either a cornerback or a wide receiver for him to achieve all he can as a professional. All this does is create a level of distraction for the team who drafts him.
If the Titans do not want to take a quarterback with the No. 1 pick, then it serves them to trade back.
Nobody is buying into Tennessee Titans not taking Cam Ward at No. 1
While I do not claim to be an expert when it comes to team building in the NFL, I have seen plenty of teams go about it intelligently and others incorrectly to have a strong opinion on this matter. To make it as simple as I can, Borgonzi does not leave the Kansas City Chiefs organization to run the Titans if he does not plan on taking a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in his first NFL Draft on the job.
The Titans may be an incredibly screwy organization, but this is simply too logical of a plan to honestly ever deviate from. Tennessee never has a problem when it comes to drafting quarterbacks. I mean, they have drafted guys like Vince Young, Jake Locker and Marcus Mariota in the first round in the last 20 years. They have also used day-two picks on players like Malik Willis and Will Levis before.
What I am getting at it is this team is in dire need of a new identity. They have a second-year head coach who favors the offensive side of the ball in Brian Callahan. Tennessee is in dire need of a new franchise quarterback. There are at least two quarterbacks deemed to be that at the top of this draft in Sanders and Ward. While I may like Sanders more than Ward, I have no problem taking either No. 1.
Ultimately, logic will prevail in this situation. Las Vegas is in the business of getting an equal amount of money on both sides of a bet. It does not serve bookmakers to be wrong. Therefore, I think Borgonzi putting out a bit of smoke screen to say Tennessee may take a player like Carter and Hunter is only being done to see if anyone wants to give up the farm to move up to No. 1. Looking at you, Las Vegas.
Unless we see major movement in the coming weeks, expect for Ward or Sanders to go to the Titans.