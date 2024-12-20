Best Steelers young players worth hanging onto in 2025
By DJ Dunson
The Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 season has been a revelation. At quarterback, they’ve found their top-gap solution in Russell Wilson, who will almost certainly be the starter in 2025. However, at 36, he’s no spring chicken. The foundation is in place for Wilson to return in 2025 and ride the wave of developmental Steelers and cornerstones into next season.
However, Wilson will cost about $40 million more which is where cheap, young talent comes into play. A handful of young Steelers have planted their flag into the dirt as starters in 2025 and beyond.
Calvin Austin
In his second season after being drafted in the fourth round out of Memphis, the Steelers young slot receiver has developed a rapport with Russell Wilson as a deep threat with soft hands. In an expanded role this season, his 28 catches for 452 yards and four touchdowns are modest, but he's averaging 16 yards per reception and always seems to be under one of Wilson’s rockets for an explosive gain.
In addition to his offensive contributions, Austin's value as a return man has been apparent this season for one of the league's best special teams units. He may never be as influential in the passing game as Tyler Lockett was for Wilson in Seattle, but Austin has what it takes to develop into a permanent fixture at slot receiver.
Zach Frazier
Frazier’s rookie year gave the impression that he was destined to lead the offensive line for another decade. Right out of the gate, Frazier’s readiness was on full display. He has consistently been regarded as one of the NFL’s best interior blockers which has been a godsend for an offensive line ravaged by injuries. His precariousness goes beyond the physical requirements of his job as center. His savviness in Week 10 got fellow rook Jerzhan Newton to jump offsides on a game-ending fourth down hard count against the Washington Commanders. Pittsburgh’s third-round diamond's emergence is especially meaningful, considering first-round pick Troy Fautanu missed the last three months after dislocating his knee.
Joey Porter Jr.
Donte Jackson has been the Steelers best corner this season, but Steeler Nation is more invested in the exploits of one Joey Porter Jr. His physicality at corner embodies the ethos of the Mike Tomlin Steelers. However, when he’s not blanketing opposing wideouts, Porter compensates by abandoning his technique and mauling receivers to impede their progress beyond five yards.
Porter’s third season will be a make-or-break campaign for the Steelers 24-year-old. He’s faced growing pains this season as CB1 following an inaugural season where he picked off one pass and deflected 10 passes but was a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year. This season, Porter has allowed an 89.2 passer rating when targeted, up from the rookie-best 70.1 passer rating he allowed in 2023. While he’s taken a step back, a vast majority of Porter’s penalties occurred in three games this season, but if this is his sophomore slump, Pittsburgh might have a true No. 1 on their roster once he spends an offseason cleaning up his lapses in judgment.
Nick Herbig
In 2023, Herbig was a cult favorite while playing approximately 17 percent of the Steelers' snaps as a rookie. In that time though, he flashed a skillset that left observers craving more. His strip sack of Geno Smith in Week 17 of the 2023 season portended great things for Herbig if his opportunities for more snaps ever arrived.
Alex Highsmith’s injury has allowed Herbig to showcase his lightning-quick first step. In Highsmith’s place, he’s generated one of the NFL’s highest pressure rates while playing just over half of the defensive snaps this season. The second-year outside linebacker sprouted from the same Badgers program that spat out T.J. Watt and although he doesn’t have Watt’s ceiling, Herbig is tied for second in the NFL behind Watt in total fumbles forced through 15 weeks.
George Pickens
NFL Draymond Green’s utility is invaluable to the Steelers' passing attack. He often lets his passion get the best of him, making him a must-see TV for several of the wrong reasons. However, his absence illuminated why he’s worth the hassle. He routinely makes acrobatic catches look quotidian. Pickens has been Wilson’s favorite receiver to throw moon balls to in an offense devoid of downfield weapons. If the Steelers strike oil on acquiring a No. 2 receiver next season who can get opposing secondary’s from bracketing him, Pickens will be even more lethal on the outside.