The best storyline in every WNBA opener this weekend

It's WNBA opening weekend. We've been waiting long enough, let's dive into one reason to tune into each of the weekend's games:

Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics - Friday, May 16, 7:30 p.m. EST

The first look at the Mystics' rookies: The Washington Mystics drafted at the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 6 spots in this year's WNBA Draft. They picked Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Georgia Amoore in that order. Despite Amoore getting injured soon after, Citron and Iriafen will be making their rookie debuts in this first game. In their two preseason games, Citron looked WNBA-ready — strong, full of energy, and ready to make an immediate impact. Iriafen will play behind a few of the Mystics' more experienced forwards, but is ready to impact the game whenever she gets her name called. That was apparent when she was ready to be physical in the Mystics' game against Indiana, resulting in a hilarious moment for the rookie. For Sonia Citron, well, let's just hope there are no more Brittney Griner screens in her future.

Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings - Friday, May 16, 7:30 p.m. EST

Paige Bueckers' first official WNBA game: The No. 1 pick in the draft makes her career debut Friday night against the Lynx. Just over a month ago, Bueckers won a National Championship with UConn, and now she is suiting up for her first WNBA game. She will be immediately inserted into the Wings' core, and the Lynx are a tough matchup for a first game. The guard brings an immense level of basketball IQ, shooting ability, and passing prowess to the WNBA. She is already the favorite to win the league's Rookie of the Year award at the end of this season. Welcome to the W, Paige!

Los Angeles Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries - Friday, May 16, 10:00 p.m. EST

The Valkyries' FIRST-EVER game: Expansion is HERE. The Golden State Valkyries play their first official franchise game on Friday night at 10 p.m. Not only will it be their home opener, but history will be made as they enter the league as the first expansion team since the Atlanta Dream in 2008. They won't be the new kids for long, as Toronto and Portland prepare to enter the league next year, but this season will be full of historic moments for the Valkyries.

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty - Saturday, May 17, 1:00 p.m. EST

Championship Ring Ceremony: The New York Liberty will hold their first-ever championship ring ceremony on Saturday afternoon ahead of their home opener. The 2024 WNBA Champs will surely roll out the seafoam carpet in celebration, and are doing it against the team they beat in the semi-finals, to top it all off. After the ceremony will come one of the best match-ups of the weekend, as both the Liberty and the Aces look absolutely top-tier going into the season. Plus, having to watch the Liberty celebrate the championship the Aces were predicted to win, the championship that would have made them back-to-back-to-BACK champions ... that may cause them to go nuclear on New York in this game.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever - Saturday, May 17, 3:00 p.m. EST

Year Two Caitlin Clark: No longer a rookie, Caitlin Clark is heading into year two with a new supporting cast and a new coach. It's no surprise that the WNBA general managers voted Indiana the team who made the best offseason moves. The 2024 Rookie of the Year will start her sophomore campaign with her eyes on a WNBA Playoffs run. It's going to be a fun season for Indiana.

Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury - Saturday, May 17, 10:00 p.m. EST

Bonjour Dominique Malonga: After the rookie and No. 2 overall pick in the draft was late reporting to training camp, fans have not seen Malonga in full-on WNBA action. For a lot of American fans, this will be their first look at the 6-foot-6 Frenchwoman who is poised to be the next big thing in the league. The Seattle Storm is looking like a sleeper contending team this season, but more so, it will just be so fun to see what Malonga brings to the court.

Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun - Sunday, May 18, 1:00 p.m. EST

New-look Connecticut Sun: So what, the Sun lost every single starter from last season to trades and free agency signings? So what, they lost their coach to the Indiana Fever? The Sun is rising on a new era in Connecticut (see what I did there?), and this team is all about the next generation of hoopers. Tina Charles leading the charge as the team's veteran leader will be extremely beneficial to these young superstars in Aneesah Morrow and Saniya Rivers. Plus, their opening game being against another young team in Washington will be a good chance to see all these young future All-Stars in action.

Minnesota Lynx vs Los Angeles Sparks - Sunday, May 18, 6:00 p.m. EST

Minnesota's Revenge Party: So this is the second Lynx game of the season, but this was a "1 Reason to tune into each game" post, and Bueckers took precedence in their first game. This time, though, it's all about the Minnesota Lynx playing with a chip on their shoulders. After narrowly missing out on winning a WNBA Championship in 2024, thanks to a controversial call by the referees, the Lynx are on the hunt. They are still upset about what happened, and ready to make sure everyone knows they are still a championship contending team. They arguably even stepped up their roster from last season, adding Karlie Samuelson via a trade and retaining their entire core from 2024.