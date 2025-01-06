The best trade target for Golden State isn't named Jimmy Butler
In a season rife with trade speculation, the Golden State Warriors find themselves at a crossroads. With whispers of potential deals for superstars like Jimmy Butler circulating earlier this year, it appears the franchise, led by head coach Steve Kerr, is leaning toward maintaining its current roster — at least for now.
“We've been up and down this year, but we like the group, we like the people we have, and we really want to see how we play over the next month and then just keep our options open,” Kerr said recently. “We're not in a position to say, 'Hey, we're good enough. Let's just stand firm.' We have to assess all the options. For me, it's let's see what we can do in these next few weeks, and hopefully we settle into this rotation, start shooting the ball better."
While the Warriors recently acquired Dennis Schroder to bolster their depth, they’re still chasing consistency in a tightly contested Western Conference. Sitting just 2.5 games behind the fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets, Golden State is balancing the need for immediate improvement with long-term planning. Butler might have been a tempting option, but a new name has surfaced as a more sustainable and realistic target: Cam Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets.
Cam Johnson is a perfect fit for Golden State
Cam Johnson has quietly emerged as a potential trade target due to Brooklyn’s ongoing rebuild. At 28 years old, Johnson is in his prime — a timeline that doesn’t align with the Nets’ plans to build from the ground up. His skill set, however, could be a seamless fit for the Warriors, particularly given his breakout 2024-25 season.
Johnson is currently averaging career highs across the board with 19.5 points per game on 49.6 percent shooting from the field and an elite 43.6 percent from 3-point range. His efficiency as a scorer and his ability to stretch the floor would be invaluable for a Warriors team that thrives on ball movement and spacing.
More importantly, Johnson represents a bridge between eras for Golden State. With the inevitable conclusion of the Steph Curry and Draymond Green era on the horizon, Johnson’s age and production make him an ideal candidate to help ease the transition into the team’s next chapter.
One scenario that makes sense for both the Warriors and Nets is a trade centered around Jonathan Kuminga. The 21-year-old forward has shown flashes of potential but hasn’t yet carved out a consistent role in Kerr’s rotation. With Kuminga recently sidelined for the next three weeks due to injury, this could be the perfect opportunity for Golden State to move him in exchange for Johnson, who would provide an immediate impact.
For Brooklyn, Kuminga represents a young asset who aligns with their rebuilding timeline. His athleticism and defensive potential would be a welcome addition to a team that’s focused on developing a young core for the future.
For the Warriors, acquiring Johnson would give them a dependable two-way player who can thrive in their system. His ability to knock down open shots, defend multiple positions, and play off Curry could elevate Golden State’s ceiling, especially as they navigate the latter half of the season.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Warriors have some tough decisions to make. While the franchise has been hesitant to make significant changes midseason, the opportunity to add a player like Cam Johnson could be too good to pass up.