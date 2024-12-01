Big 12 Championship Game scenarios: How BYU, Iowa State, Colorado make it to face Arizona State
Arizona State avoided even a hint of drama in the Big 12 Championship Game race on Saturday. Despite going into rivalry week and staring down the Territorial Cup against rival Arizona, the Sun Devils looked fully ready for the moment. They left no doubt with a dominant 49-7 victory on the road in Tuscson.
With that win, Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State have punched their ticket to the Big 12 Championship Game and will be the No. 1 seed in the conference standings when it's all said and done. It's a remarkable run for this Sun Devils team to win 10 games and find itself in this spot but it's more than deserved.
What remains to be seen, however, is which team Arizona State will be facing in the Big 12 Championship Game as three teams remain alive going into the night windows on Saturday. So let's take a look at how BYU, Iowa State and Colorado can all still make the conference championship game.
How BYU makes it an Arizona State rematch in Big 12 Championship Game
BYU has the simplest path to the Big 12 title game of the remaining teams alive in the final week of the regular season. If the Cougars can continue to rebound and get a win at home in Provo over the Houston Cougars (10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday), then that will put Kalani Sitake's team in the conference championship bout.
Unfortunately for BYU, the results of rivalry week have put the the program in a win-and-in situation but also a lose-and-out situation. With Colorado already having its Week 14 victory comfortably under its belt, the Cougars can't afford a third loss or they will be left out of the Big 12 Championship Game.
How Iowa State gets into the Big 12 Championship Game vs. ASU
The first thing that Matt Cambell and Iowa State need to do in order to give itself a chance of making the Big 12 Championship Game is to win Farmageddon against the rival Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET). A loss in their rivalry matchup, which the Cyclones are hosting this year, will eliminate them from the race.
Having said that, Iowa State needs a little bit of help as well. The Cyclones would need a win AND a BYU loss in order to get to Arlington for the conference championship matchup against the Sun Devils. They are still in a fine spot but not one wherein they control their own destiny.
How Colorado could still sneak into the Big 12 Championship Game
Speaking of not controlling their own destiny, that's the position Colorado finds itself in. The good news for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes is that they've already gotten the part in their control out of the way. Friday's shellacking of Oklahoma State to the tune of 52-0 is the first part of the equation that they needed to get likely Heisman winner Travis Hunter into the Big 12 title game.
However, they need the most help of the still-alive contenders. Colorado would need both BYU and Iowa State to to lose to Houston and Kansas State, respectively. That's not likely, to be sure, but with the chaos that has surrounded the Big 12 all season, crazier things have happened.