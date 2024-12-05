Big 12 commissioner rips CFP committee for potentially giving Group of 5 team a first-round bye
By Austen Bundy
The College Football Playoff rankings for Week 15 caused quite a stir online with many criticizing the selection committee for where it ranked and subsequently seeded teams in the 12-team bracket.
While some focused on No. 11 Alabama's (9-3) inclusion in the field while other bubble teams more deserving seemingly saw their national title hopes evaporate, others made their thoughts well known on the projected conference champions and first-round byes awarded.
Specifically, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark slammed the committee for its decision to rank Boise State (11-1) ahead of his conference's members and thus potentially costing them a first-round bye.
"The committee continues to show time and time again that they are paying attention to logos versus resumes,” Yormark told reporters Wednesday (h/t The Athletic). “Strength of schedule should matter and wins against Power 4 opponents should matter."
He's not just shading three-loss Alabama but also Mountain West-dwelling Boise State who has, in his eyes, played nobody of value besides its one loss to now-No. 1 Oregon (12-0).
Big 12 commissioner argues Arizona State, Iowa State more deserving of first-round bye than Boise State
Yormark is mostly correct in his assessment of the situation. Three-loss Alabama is just getting the benefit of its brand to be included in the bracket after losing to 6-6 Oklahoma over the weekend. The Crimson Tide will also not be playing for the SEC title on Saturday.
"The committee clearly focuses on the win and loss column,” Yormark continued. “Going by that principle, no three-loss team from a Power 4 conference should get a bye over a two-loss champion from the Big 12."
Boise State's record on paper would warrant any team to earn a first-round bye but for a Group of Five team to claim it over a Power 4 squad? Maybe not.
"Obviously I challenge what I’ve seen to date,” Yormark said. “But I do have trust in the committee that ultimately we’ll land where we’re supposed to land, and that ultimately will mean [the Big 12 will] get a bye, which we’re deserving of."
According to ESPN's metrics, Iowa State ranks 68th, ASU 72nd and Boise State 86th in strength of schedule. And in strength of record, Boise State is 13th, Iowa State is 15th and ASU is 16th.
So, there's not a lot of wiggle room but clearly the Big 12 champion should be getting the same benefit others like the Big Ten, SEC and ACC are getting regarding first-round byes.