Big 12 record in bowl games 2024-25: West Virginia gets conference off to poor start
No conference in college football was as crazy as the Big 12, especially as we made our way toward bowl season and the College Football Playoff. There isn't a better way to showcase that fact than the conference championship game participants ultimately being decided by the final game of the season, Houston vs. BYU, despite the fact that both teams couldn't make the Big 12 Championship Game by that point.
In the end, it was Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils completing a magical season with a conference title and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff, the lone participant out of the Big 12. However, the conference as a whole saw nine of its members reach bowl eligibility. One of the most fun tests of the postseason, though, is how conferences match up with one another in bowl season.
So how has the Big 12 fared in bowl season? Let's take a look at the conference's record in bowl games for the 2024-25 postseason, both in terms of wins and losses but also against the spread.
Big 12 bowl game record straight-up and ATS
The Big 12 has started off bowl season with an 0-1 record straight-up and 0-0-1 against the spread. The West Virginia Mountaineers, sans former head coach Neal Brown and awaiting the arrival/return of Rich Rodriguez at the helm of the program, were the first member of the conference to appear in a bowl game, taking on the Memphis Tigers in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl.
It was a loose and wild shootout between WVU and Memphis on Dec. 17 as the two teams combined for a whopping 79 points in the matchup. The Tigers, however, ultimately prevailed in the 42-37 victory after West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene threw an interception that it seemed like the Mountaineers may have rectified by forcing a fumble on the return. Unfortunately, that call was overturned to effectively end the game as the Memphis defender had begun to slide and give himself up before the ball was jarred loose. That result was good enough, though, to give a push ATS as the line closed at Memphis -5.
Big 12 bowl game schedule and results
Big 12 Bowl Game Matchup
Bowl Game, Date, Time, TV Info
Point Spread
Memphis 42, West Virginia 37
Frisco Bowl, Dec. 17, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Memphis -5
Rutgers vs. Kansas State
Rate Bowl, Dec. 26, 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Kansas State -6.5
Texas Tech vs. Arkansas
Liberty Bowl, Dec. 27, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Arkansas -1.5
Louisiana vs. TCU
New Mexico Bowl, Dec. 28, 2:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
TCU -12.5
Iowa State vs. Miami (FL)
Pop-Tarts Bowl, Dec. 28, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Miami -3.5
BYU vs. Colorado
Alamo Bowl, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Colorado -2.5
Baylor vs. LSU
Texas Bowl, Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
LSU -1.5
Arizona State vs. TBD
Peach Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal), Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)
TBD
As mentioned, all eyes in the Big 12 during bowl season will be on Arizona State in the College Football Playoff. After the Sun Devils' torrid run at the end of the year all the way to a conference championship, they earned the No. 4 seed and a First Round bye in the CFP, meaning they'll await the winner of the matchup between 12 Clemson and 5 Texas on Dec. 21.
Beyond the Playoff, however, there are some highly intriguing bowl games, even if we have to wait quite a while until we get the next game after West Virginia helped kick off bowl season. But the Pop-Tarts Bowl featuring Big 12 runner-up Iowa State against Miami should be electric and crazy. Meanwhile, we also get a rare in-conference bowl matchup with BYU vs. Colorado in the Alamo Bowl as that matchup was reserved for a legacy member of the Pac-12 and a Big 12 team, thus leading to this unique clash.