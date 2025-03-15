Big 12 Tournament bracket update as Houston, Arizona battle for conference supremacy

The Houston Cougars are a little sadistic. I'm starting to think they enjoy putting teams in the torture chamber for 40 minutes a night and only unlocking the door after a team has been battered, bruised and held to 56 points. That's what they did to BYU last night, holding an offense that averages 81 points per game to 54. Since starting 4-3, the Cougars are 25-1 — and that sole loss came in overtime to Texas Tech.

They have clawed through the Big 12 and are now, unsurprisingly, solid favorites in the conference championship game.

Arizona, meanwhile, was 3-5 down the stretch of the regular season but still earned the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 tourney, and upended Kansas and Texas Tech in pretty impressive fashion.

Here's how the Big 12 bracket looks with just one game left to play

Updated Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament bracket

Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket | Michael Castillo

What's at stake in the Big 12 title game?

For Houston, not much. Maybe nothing. I don't think a Big 12 Tournament win will boost Houston to the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and a loss certainly won't knock them off the one-line. So whether Houston gets the second or third No. 1 seed could still be up in the air, but the Cougars are pretty much set as a No. 1 seed — and a legitamate threat to win the National Championship.

Arizona, meanwhile, could be playing with house money. In ESPN's latest Bracketology, Joe Lunardi has UA (perhaps generously) as a No. 4 seed. Losing in the conference title game to the best defensive team in the country isn't reason to punish a team, so I don't think Arizona can move down no matter today's result. But could they move up to the 3-line with a win? I suppose! That's an awfully high seed for a team that looked a little shaky down the stretch, but winning a conference tourney makes up for a lot.

When is the Big 12 title game?

Houston and Arizona will play at 6:00 EST on ESPN on Saturday, March 15th.