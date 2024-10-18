Big, bad Dodgers could spoil the Braves' most obvious offseason upgrade
By Lior Lampert
After a career-best campaign with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024, Willy Adames set himself up for a massive payday this offseason. The standout shortstop is reportedly poised to command a sizable market when free agency officially begins the day after the MLB postseason concludes. Ironically, a club still competing for the World Series is considered "a possible favorite" to acquire him, per John Heyman of the New York Post.
Heyman noted that the Los Angeles Dodgers presumably lead the pack in the Adames sweepstakes. He cites the slugger's connection to the team's brain trust, Andrew Friedman and Brandon Gomes, dating back to their overlap with the Tampa Bay Rays. However, the baseball columnist named several other prospective suitors, including the Atlanta Braves.
While Heyman mentions that Adames may be out of Atlanta's price range, he emphasizes their need for a player of his caliber and skill set. But regardless, the Dodgers are ostensibly willing and able to outbid them, further complicating matters for the Braves.
Willy Adames makes perfect sense for the Braves but the Dodgers are lurking
We know the Dodgers aren't afraid to spend — they shelled out $1.2 billion in contract money this past winter. However, in reality, the Braves have a similarly-high payroll. Theoretically, Atlanta can pull it off, but L.A. is intimidating.
The opportunity to play in a big-market city like Los Angeles and perenially contend for the Fall Classic are extremely appealing selling points. Moreover, the Dodgers need an everyday shortstop, considering Miguel Rojas will be 36 next season and likely coming off sports hernia surgery. At the cost of the Braves, Adames could fill that void.
Excluding the Dodgers and Braves, Heyman listed the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets as possible landing spots for Adames. So, ultimately, the National League pennant winner may decide how this anticipated bidding war ends.
Adames had a monster year for the Brewers. He batted .251/.331/.462, setting career-high marks in home runs (32), RBIs (112), hits (153) and stolen bases (21) across 610 at-bats. Whether it be the Dodgers, Braves or anyone else, the 29-year-old is primed to break the bank.