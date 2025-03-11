Big Brand Bias: Joe Lunardi's bracket bends over backwards in bailing out blue bloods

Let's just say that Joe Lunardi's latest NCAA Tournament projection for ESPN is a doozy. The greatest bracketologist known to mankind helped set the stage for what is to come as the major conference tournaments are set to take place this week. There are only so many bids available for the programs who strive to be a part of March Madness. At this time, the talk is all about those who are living their best lives on the bubble.

Looking at the 16 teams who are vying for essentially at-large bids heading into their conference tournaments, you can see traditional powers who have not had great seasons occupying many of those spots. We are looking at teams like Arkansas, Baylor, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Villanova and Xavier among those 16 teams of note. So how many of them will get in?

Heading into the Power Five conference tournaments, here are Lunardi's 16 teams on the bubble.

Last Four Byes: Utah State, Arkansas, Baylor, San Diego State

Utah State, Arkansas, Baylor, San Diego State Last Four In: Oklahoma, Indiana, Xavier, Ohio State

Oklahoma, Indiana, Xavier, Ohio State First Four Out: Boise State, North Carolina, Texas, Colorado State

Boise State, North Carolina, Texas, Colorado State Next Four Out: Dayton, Wake Forest, Villanova, UC Irvine

Prior to this most recent update from Lunardi, Nebraska was still up for consideration, despite the fact that Fred Hoiberg's Cornhuskers did not even qualify for the Big Ten Tournament! Only the top 14 teams in that 18-team league even get to play in the conference tournament. Lunardi has 13 SEC teams, 10 Big Ten teams, eight Big 12 teams, five Big East teams and three ACC teams getting in.

In a shocking state of conclusion, or collusion, the Power Two has separated in yet another sport.

Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology update is riddled with bad blue-bloods

Every season is different, but every tournament largely plays out the same. Teams that got hot at the right time of the year will go further in the tournament than many of us ever expected. However, the Sweet 16 rarely is as sweet as its sounds. Many opening weekend wonders end up being just that: yesterday's news. It is why traditional powers, even those on the bubble, get the benefit of the doubt.

This is not to say that it will be Indiana or North Carolina's year this time around, but the NCAA Tournament is a money-making venture. All things equal, the Selection Committee will put a blue-blood in the field over a team nobody has even heard about. While teams like North Carolina or Texas may be undeserving right now, they have a way to play themselves into the tournament this weekend.

Ultimately, I think what we are seeing is conference realignment has exposed the sport of college basketball even more. Look at where the bulk of the at-large bids are coming from: The SEC getting more than three-quarters of its league in is something I never thought I would see in my life. This is a consequence of the SEC gaining four former Big 12 teams over the course of the last 15 years or so.

The best part in all this is we will have a bracket being put forth by the end of this epic weekend.