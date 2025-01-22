Big Ten men's basketball power rankings: How landscape looks after Ohio State stuns Purdue
By Lior Lampert
The Big Ten had a strong representation in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and appears on track to do so again this season. Six teams from the conference went dancing, with Purdue reaching the national championship, though the Boilermakers fell short against a buzzsaw UConn squad.
It wouldn't be shocking to see more than a half-dozen Big Ten programs this March, given what we've seen thus far during the 2024-25 campaign. However, the No. 11 Boilermakers didn't do themselves any favors by disastrously squandering a 16-point first-half lead to Ohio State.
A 15-0 run in crunch time propelled the Buckeyes to secure the comeback upset victory over the Boilermakers. The meltdown will conceivably be a blemish on Purdue's resume, but they're still a basketball powerhouse. If anything, it speaks to the competitive nature and talent within the Big Ten.
Following Purdue's 73-70 loss, let's assess the state of the Big Ten.
1. Michigan State Spartans (16-2, 7-0)
No. 8 Michigan State is the last unbeaten Big Ten school in conference play. As long as Tom Izzo is on the sidelines, they will always be incredibly well-coached and prepared.
The Spartans aren't necessarily an offensive or defensive juggernaut. Nonetheless, they're balanced and do all the little things right, and that's a testament to Izzo's impact. Michigan State is seventh in the country in nightly free throw attempts (19.1) while converting from the charity stripe at the third-highest rate (81.3 percent). They also rank ninth in assists per game (18.3).
Led by senior guard Jaden Akins and ascending freshman Jace Richardson, Michigan State is dangerous.
2. Oregon Ducks (16-3, 5-3)
No. 15 Oregon is the inverse of Michigan State. All the Ducks' losses this season have come in conference play, and they're undefeated against outsiders.
Perhaps the Ducks are still getting used to their new surroundings after leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big Ten. Regardless, Oregon's No. 7 Strength of Record (SOR) rank indicates they're a force to be reckoned with.
Yet, the Ducks are a jack-of-all-trades, master of none, demonstrated by their 108th- and 103rd-ranked defensive and offensive ratings. So, depending on the day and opponent, Oregon can be vulnerable.
3. Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 5-3)
Standout freshman guard Kasparas Jakucionis makes No. 17 Illinois a threat to beat anyone in the nation. He's a consensus top-five NBA draft pick for a reason, and his shoulders are big enough to carry the Fighting Illini to greatness.
Illinois is a high-powered scoring machine that can beat you in multiple ways. They take and make threes at a high clip, ranking 25th and eighth in the country in the respective categories. The Fighting Illini also do an excellent job limiting second-chance opportunities by attacking the glass, leading the nation in rebounds per game (31.8).
Despite their record, the Fighting Illini boast the Big Ten's highest Basketball Power Index (BPI) rating (18.3).
4. Purdue Boilermakers (15-5, 7-2)
Purdue's defeat at the hands of the Buckeyes stings, but Matt Painter's crew has several contributors from last year's national championship team. Their combination of experience, personnel and ability to get hot from beyond the arc in a hurry makes them a viable threat.
5. Wisconsin Badgers (15-4, 5-3)
No. 18 Wisconsin has turned a new leaf under head coach Greg Gard. While they're typically regarded for their defensive efforts, the Badgers are getting it done on the offensive end of the court this season.
Wisconsin's 82.5 points per game are their third-highest average output in school history. It's also the first time they're pacing to clear the 80-point mark since the 1971-72 season.
6. Michigan Wolverines (14-4, 6-1)
No. 21 Michigan thrived despite having the 10th-hardest schedule in the nation thus far. They've done so with incredible offensive efficiency and ball movement, and fifth-year seven-footer Vladislav Goldin has been the driving force of it all. The Russian big man's decision to follow Dusty May to Ann Arbor has paid dividends for him and the Wolverines.
7. Maryland Terrapins (14-5, 4-4)
Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Derik Queen have formed an intriguing inside-out tandem. Maryland impressively has a higher BPI than Wisconsin and Oregon. Nevertheless, the Ducks beat them when they met on Jan. 5, making it difficult to put the Terrapins above them. But if they beat the Badgers on Jan. 29, we may need to revisit this discussion.
8. Indiana Hoosiers (14-5, 5-3)
Arizona transfer Oumar Ballo has been a beast for Indiana in the paint, leading the Big Ten in rebounds per game (10.3) and field goal percentage (.669). Malik Reneau has also been a factor on the wings. But the Hoosiers' unwillingness to fire away from long distance is their Achilles heel.
Indiana ranks 303rd and 319th out of 364 Division I programs in three-point percentage and per-game attempts. Their shortcomings from beyond the arc in today's basketball era put them at a significant disadvantage.
9. UCLA Bruins (12-3, 4-4)
Mick Cronin has been vocal this season, comfortably airing his grievances publicly. Following UCLA's loss to Michigan, he called them a "soft" and "delusional" bunch. Frankly, it's an accurate assessment. But it seems like the message has been delivered to the Bruins lately, who have won their past two games, including a statement victory over Wisconsin.
UCLA's remarkable defense has saved them and Cronin from total embarrassment. The Bruins have allowed the 19th-fewest points per game in the nation (63.7).
10. Nebraska Corn Huskers (12-6, 2-5)
Fifth-year senior guard Brice Williams has been a one-man wrecking crew for Nebraska. However, he lacks a reliable running mate and can only do so much himself in a strong Big Ten conference. Fred Hoiberg's Corn Huskers will need someone else to step up if they want to make some legitimate noise.
11. Iowa Hawkeyes
12. Penn State Nittany Lions
13. Ohio State Buckeyes
14. Northwestern Wildcats
15. USC Trojans
16. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
17. Minnesota Golden Gophers
18. Washington Huskies