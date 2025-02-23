Big Ten power rankings after Michigan St. beats Michigan, Wisconsin falls to Oregon

The top of the men's college basketball Big Ten standings picture has been tight throughout the 2024-25 campaign. However, as we near turning the calendar from February to March, No. 14 Michigan State is separating itself from the rest of the pack.

Michigan State waltzed into Ann Arbor and defeated a red-hot No. 12 Michigan squad, thanks to an emphatic second-half performance. The Spartans outscored their longtime in-state rival 41-24 in the final frame en route to claiming sole possession of first place in the conference.

But the Wolverines weren't the only notable member of the Big Ten to suffer a crushing loss this weekend. No. 11 Wisconsin blew a 12-point first-half lead in an overtime loss to unranked Oregon. Both results reshaped the conference outlook, especially compared toFanSided's rankings earlier this month. With that in mind, let's assess the lay of the land while breaking down the top 10 teams in the conference.

Big Ten power rankings as of Feb. 22

1. Michigan State Spartans (22-5, 13-3)

As mentioned, Michigan State stands alone among Big Ten counterparts. The Spartans are in a tier of their own following their 75-62 win at Michigan, which marks their straight pivotal conference victory.

After beating Illinois, No. 13 Purdue and Michigan in succession, the Spartans have established themselves as the top dog in the Big Ten. Michigan State has the highest Basketball Power Index (BPI) rating (17.2) and the most quality wins (nine) in the conference.

Moreover, freshman guard Jase Richardson's insertion into the starting lineup and continued ascension have given Michigan State more offensive firepower to complement its high-end defense.

2. Maryland Terrapins (21-6, 11-5)

Don't look now, but ESPN is quietly giving No. 20 Maryland the second-best chance of any Big Ten team to win the national championship. They trail only Michigan State, but only by one-tenth of a percent.

If the Spartans are pacing the conference, then the Terrapins are giving them a run for their money. Maryland head coach Kevin Willard has his program operating at a high level on both ends of the floor. They're 14th and 19th in the country in offensive and defensive ratings, respectively.

Maryland's standout frontcourt tandem of freshman center Derik Queen and senior forward Julian Reese has been spectacular. They headline a group of five Terrapins recording double-digit points per game.

3. Purdue Boilermakers (19-8, 11-5)

Purdue prevailed when they hosted Maryland on Dec. 8, but much has changed since. A three-game skid has exposed the reeling Boilermakers' most glaring weakness: Defense.

The Boilermakers have allowed at least 75 points in their past three contests, all of which were losses. While Purdue has the firepower to outduel opponents in shootouts, that's not a recipe for success. Their inability to make stops consistently has the potential to be a concerning problem down the stretch.

Nonetheless, Purdue deserves some benefit of the doubt. They boast the nation's second-hardest Strength of Schedule (SOS) rank and a trio of juniors who led them to the title game last season. Their 16.7 BPI reflects that notion.

4. Michigan Wolverines (20-6, 12-3)

Michigan took down Purdue when they met earlier this month, but the Boilermakers get a slight edge due to their pedigree.

First-year head coach Dusty May had been pushing all the right buttons for Michigan before running into a buzzsaw Michigan State team. The Wolverines won six straight contests before falling to the Spartans, with their 7-foot tandem of Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin leading the way.

Wolf and Goldin have been outstanding, though a lack of game-changing guard play lowers their floor and ceiling.

5. Wisconsin Badgers (21-6, 11-5)

Wisconsin was hitting its stride before a shocking meltdown in front of their home crowd versus a streaky Oregon squad. Albeit deflating, the Badgers remain an offensive juggernaut that can shoot you out of the gym.

Fifth-year senior guard John Tonje has been among the biggest breakout stars in college basketball in 2024-25. He's averaging roughly 20 points per game while draining threes at an elite 40-plus percent clip, solidifying himself as Wisconsin's focal point.

The Badgers have a better BPI than Michigan, but the Wolverines took their lone head-to-head showdown earlier this season, which serves as a tiebreaker.

6. Illinois Fighting Illini (17-10, 9-8)

As impressive as do-it-all jumbo guard Kasparas Jakucionis is, he can only take Illinois so far. His ability to shoulder the load (or lack thereof) is especially challenging when he has to rely heavily on a pair of fellow first-year players.

Wing Will Riley and big man Tomislav Ivisic have been fine alongside Jakucionis, though they've been streaky. Their youth and inexperience have attributed to the Fighting Illini's up-and-down season and are ostensibly too much to overcome.

7. UCLA Bruins (19-8, 10-6)

Head coach Mick Cronin has righted the ship after publicly ousting his team during an ugly losing streak from early to mid-January. Since then, UCLA has gone 8-2 in its past 10 games, including wins against Michigan State and Wisconsin. The Bruins' scoring prowess has caught up to their impeccable stop unit over this stretch.

8. Oregon Ducks (20-8, 9-8)

All eight of Oregon's losses have come in the Big Ten, making them difficult to evaluate. They aren't particularly dominant on either end of the floor and don't have a bonafide stud on the roster. Yet, head coach Dana Altman continues to find ways to put the Ducks in position to win -- outside of conference play.

9. Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-10, 7-9)

Fred Hoiberg and the Cornhuskers deserve some love for their recent surge. Nebraska is getting more competitive as the stakes increase, winning five of the last seven games, including upsets over Illinois and Oregon. Fifth-year senior Brice Williams has been a difference-maker and has shown zero signs of slowing down.

10. Indiana Hoosiers (15-11, 6-9)

As Nebraska has soared lately, Indiana has plummeted. The Hoosiers are 1-6 over their last seven contests, though their lone win came against Michigan State on the road. During this stretch, they've lost to Michigan, Maryland, Purdue and UCLA by five points or less. It hasn't translated to success, but the group is still playing hard for Mike Woodson as he prepares to step down following the 2024-25 campaign.

11. Ohio State Buckeyes

12. USC Trojans

13. Northwestern Wildcats

14. Iowa Hawkeyes

15. Penn State Nittany Lions

16. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

17. Minnesota Golden Gophers

18. Washington Huskies