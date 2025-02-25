After being the biggest riser in Week 16's AP Top 25 poll, No. 15 Michigan was among the steepest fallers in the latest rankings. The Wolverines' 75-62 home loss to No. 8 Michigan State set them back, though they bounced back strongly at Nebraska.

Pinnacle Bank Arena hasn't been an easy place to play this season, as demonstrated by the Cornhuskers' 10-3 record before facing Michigan. But the Wolverines marched into Lincoln and handled business, getting back on track following a crushing defeat against the Spartans.

Michigan's 49-46 defensive slugfest victory in Nebraska has created a clear hierarchy atop the Big Ten. It's the Wolverines and Michigan State — and then everyone else. And if the updated league standings are any indication, the in-state rivals are seemingly on a collision course for conference supremacy.

Updated Big Ten standings after Michigan's road win over Nebraska

T-1. Michigan State Spartans (13-3)

T-1. Michigan Wolverines (13-3)

T-2. Wisconsin Badgers (11-5)

T-2. Maryland Terrapins (11-5)

T-3. Purdue Boilermakers (11-6)

T-3. UCLA Bruins (11-6)

T-4. Illinois Fighting Illini (9-8)

T-4. Oregon Ducks (9-8)

5. Indiana Hoosiers (7-9)

T-6. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-10)

T-6. Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-10)

T-6. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-10)

T-7. USC Trojans (6-10)

T-7. Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-10)

T-7. Iowa Hawkeyes (6-10)

16. Northwestern Wildcats (5-11)

17. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-12)

18. Washington Huskies (4-12)

With a two-game lead over the rest of the pack, Michigan and Michigan State have established themselves as the top dogs in the Big Ten. It's shaping as a two-horse race for the regular-season conference crown.

The Wolverines' strong response versus Nebraska positioned them to challenge Michigan State and earn their first regular-season Big Ten title since 2020-21. Notably, the in-state rivals will meet again to conclude the 2024-25 campaign in what might be a decisive showdown.

Meanwhile, Nebraska's up-and-down season continues, dropping three of their past four after winning four straight contests. Head coach Fred Hoiberg's program could see its bubble hopes burst after falling short to Michigan, especially with a recent loss to Penn State.

Nebraska had chances to upset Michigan, even taking the lead late in the second half. They struggled to make shots throughout the match, specifically in crunch time, shooting 25.8 percent from the floor. Fifth-year senior guard Brice Williams was ostensibly the only one able to buy a bucket. He was the only Cornhusker to reach double figures, scoring 26 of the team's 46 points.