The state of Michigan is clearly ready for March Madness. In the space of a day, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans delivered moments worthy of the Big Dance.

On Thursday night, the Wolverines completed a 13-point comeback against Rutgers capped off by a 37-foot buzzer beater from Nimari Burnett.

This comes about 24 hours after the Spartans beat Maryland on a halfcourt heave at the buzzer.

Burnett was a fitting hero as one of two Wolverines to hit 20 points. Vladislav Goldin led Michigan with 22 and 11 rebounds.

So, who did it better?

Buzzer beaters are shaping the Big Ten standings

Michigan State Spartans (14-3) Michigan Wolverines (14-3) Wisconsin Badgers (12-5) Purdue Boilermakers (11-6) Maryland Terrapins (11-6) UCLA Bruins (11-6) Illinois Fighting Illini (10-8) Oregon Ducks (9-8) Indiana Hoosiers (8-9) Ohio State Buckeyes (8-10) Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-10) Rutgers Scarlett Knights (7-1) Northwestern Wildcats (6-11) Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-11) USC Trojans (6-11) Iowa Hawkeyes (6-11) Penn State Nittany Lions (5-13) Washington Huskies (4-13)

Michigan and Michigan state are battling at the top of the Big Ten for the regular-season conference championship and the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Spartans are above the Wolverines because of their head-to-head victory earlier in the season.

Had they lost to the Scarlett Knights, Michigan would have fallen behind Michigan State in the standings with three games to play. A victory is huge for keeping the race tight until what looks like will be a decisive final day.

The Wolverines face Illinois and Maryland next before finishing the season with a rematch against the Spartans.

Michigan State gets to face Wisconsin and Iowa before that rivalry matchup on Mar. 9.