Big Ten standings after Ohio State escapes Nebraska: Will Buckeyes miss title game?
By John Buhler
Outside of the SEC, you can look across the rest of the Power Four and easily identify the four teams in each league who can conceivably make the College Football Playoff. In the ACC, it is Clemson, Miami, Pittsburgh and SMU. Over in the Big 12, it is BYU, Colorado, Iowa State and Kansas State. As for the Big Ten, it would be Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State. Six of those 12 may make it in.
The Big Ten is in a far better position than the ACC and Big 12 to get multiple teams in. The ACC could get upwards of three, but probably two, or maybe only one. While the Big 12 could get two teams in, it would need for the Big Ten to only get three teams in to have any real hopes of getting two in. The SEC will get at least four, maybe even five. The Group of Five will get one, but what about Notre Dame?
Let's take a look at the Big Ten standings heading into Week 10 and see who all could be getting in.
Team
Big Ten
Overall
Home
Away
Streak
Indiana Hoosiers
5-0
8-0
6-0
2-0
W8
Oregon Ducks
5-0
8-0
5-0
3-0
W8
Penn State Nittany Lions
4-0
7-0
4-0
3-0
W7
Ohio State Buckeyes
3-1
6-1
5-0
1-1
W1
Illinois Fighting Illini
3-2
6-2
5-0
1-2
L1
Iowa Hawkeyes
3-2
5-3
4-1
1-2
W1
Michigan Wolverines
3-2
5-3
5-1
0-2
W1
Wisconsin Badgers
3-2
5-3
3-2
2-1
L1
Minnesota Golden Gophers
3-2
5-3
4-2
1-1
W3
Nebraska Cornhuskers
2-3
5-3
4-1
1-2
L2
Michigan State Spartans
2-3
4-4
3-1
1-3
L1
Washington Huskies
2-3
4-4
4-0
0-3
L2
USC Trojans
2-4
4-4
3-1
0-3
W1
Maryland Terrapins
1-4
4-4
3-2
1-2
L1
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
1-4
4-4
3-2
1-2
L4
Northwestern Wildcats
1-4
3-5
2-3
1-2
L2
UCLA Bruins
1-4
2-5
0-3
2-2
W1
Purdue Boilermakers
0-4
1-6
1-3
0-3
L6
While the SEC has three teams I already deem to be locks in Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M, outside of maybe Oregon, I cannot definitively say there is another bonafide lock in major college football. Indiana is undefeated, but the Hoosiers have not played anyone. The same applies to Penn State. Ohio State has the head-to-head lose to Oregon, but still has to face Indiana and Penn State this year.
The big question to answer is if Ohio State can make it in if the Buckeyes do not go to Indianapolis.
Big Ten standings: What if Ohio State does not make it to Indianapolis?
Of the four teams still very much in it to make the playoff in the Big Ten, Oregon has by far and away the easiest path to Indianapolis. The Ducks are 8-0 with dates at Michigan, home vs. Maryland, at Wisconsin and home vs. rival Washington to end the season. Even with two somewhat challenging road dates, I have a hard time seeing Oregon losing once, or even twice for Ohio State's benefit here.
Next up, I would say it is Penn State. While the Nittany Lions still have five games left, the only one that scares me is getting Ohio State at home on Saturday. A home loss to the Buckeyes puts them behind the eight ball in terms of getting to Indianapolis. They would need to beat Washington at home, Purdue on the road, Minnesota on the road, Penn State at home, and they pray for some help.
Indiana has thrown a wrench in everything all year. I had them going something like 8-4 to start the season, but who could have seen them starting the season out 8-0? The Hoosiers' schedule is not easy, but somewhat navigable. They need to win at rival Michigan State before getting Michigan at home. After that, they have to play the Buckeyes in The Horseshoe before hosting rival Purdue.
Ohio State has by far and away the most difficult remaining schedule of the four remaining Big Ten playoff contenders. They have to go to Penn State this weekend. While hosting Purdue and going to Northwestern should be a piece of cake, the Buckeyes finish the season hosting Indiana and then arch-rival Michigan. Ohio State cannot realistically afford a loss if the Buckeyes want to go to Indy.
So here is what I will say to wrap this post up on Ohio State's chances of getting to Indianapolis. For the sake of simplicity, the Buckeyes are realistically duking it out for the second spot in with Indiana and Penn State. Barring something unforeseen, I have a hard time not seeing Oregon getting to Indy as the No. 1 seed, especially with their soft November schedule. This is all to state the obvious next.
The only way Ohio State is definitively getting to Indianapolis to face presumably Oregon is if the Buckeyes get the head-to-head over both Penn State and Indiana. If all three teams were 11-1 (8-1) at the end of the season, Ohio State would get to Indy because of the head-to-head tiebreakers over the Hoosiers and Nittany Lions. It is the best way I can explain how Ohio State reaches Indianapolis.
Ohio State at Penn State on Saturday will tell us so much about two of the Big Ten playoff hopefuls.