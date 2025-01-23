Rejoice! A big-time reliever finally signed with someone other than the Dodgers
By Scott Rogust
The Los Angeles Dodgers are fresh off a World Series title, but they aren't slowing down in teerms of adding talent. While they didn't land Juan Soto in free agency, they were able to retain Teoscar Hernandez, while also bringing in Blake Snell, Michael Conforto and Roki Sasaki. As if that already wasn't overkill enough, the Dodgers went even further by tackling the top of the relief pitching market.
Shortly after the Sasaki signing, the Dodgers agreed to terms with former San Diego Padres reliever Tanner Scott on a four-year, $72 million contract. Then, the Dodgers were reportedly in an agreement with Kirby Yates, but that has yet to be finalized.
For those baseball fans who were hoping for a free agency update that didn't involve the Dodgers, do we have news for you!
The Cleveland Guardians announced on Wednesday that the team signed former Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Paul Sewald to a major league contract for the 2025 season, with an option for the 2026 season.
Guardians sign former Diamondbacks reliever Paul Sewald
ESPN senior MLB insider Jeff Passan reported that Sewald will be earning $7 million for the 2025 season, with the option for the 2026 season being a mutual option.
This past season wasn't the most ideal for Sewald, and the Diamondbacks, for that matter. Sewald missed the first month of the season due to an oblique strain. Before the season ended, Sewald was removed as Arizona's closer. In 42 games, Sewald recorded a 4.31 ERA, a 1.134 WHIP, 43 strikeouts, and 10 walks in 39.2 innings.
But it's hard to forget the 2023 season that Sewald had. After starting off the year with the Seattle Mariners, Sewald was traded to the Diamondbacks, and helped the team make it to the World Series. Specifically, Sewald had a 0.00 ERA and picked up six saves on six opportunities. But in the World Series, he blew a Game 1 save opportunity to the Texas Rangers on a game-tying two-run homer to Corey Seager. Then, in Game 5, Sewald gave up four runs in the ninth inning that ultimately clinched the Rangers their first-ever World Series title.
In his career, Sewald recorded a 4.09 ERA, a 1.145 WHIP, 450 strikeouts, 126 walks, and 84 saves in 376.1 innings (359 games).
The Guardians already have a closer in Emmanuel Clase, who made a real case for the American League Cy Young Award last year. Adding Sewald to the mix gives the Guardians a late-inning arm to bring out of the bullpen in what is a wide-open AL.