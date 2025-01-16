Bigger Knicks trade deadline need — Backup center or another 2-way wing?
The New York Knicks find themselves in a pivotal position halfway through the 2024-25 season. While their starting lineup has performed at a championship-caliber level, glaring weaknesses in their bench depth and defensive metrics present obstacles that must be addressed if they aim to make a legitimate title run.
Here's a closer look at the situation and what the Knicks need to consider ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
Knicks President Leon Rose approached the 2024-25 season with a clear objective: build a championship-caliber roster. By extending Jalen Brunson's contract through 2028-2029, re-signing defensive stalwart OG Anunoby, trading for the versatile Mikal Bridges, and swapping Julius Randle for Karl-Anthony Towns, Rose constructed one of the most balanced and talented starting lineups in franchise history. This aggressive approach reflected a commitment to elevating the team from playoff contenders to legitimate title threats.
Despite concerns about bench depth, the Knicks have positioned themselves as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, primed for another deep playoff run. However, with 42 games completed, discussions are intensifying about whether the team should make one final move before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Should they pursue a backup center? Add a stretch-forward? Or stand pat with the current roster?
What do the Knicks need most at the NBA Trade Deadline?
Analyzing the Knicks' situation requires weighing both strengths and weaknesses. They rank top five in field goal, 3-point, and free-throw percentages and boast the league's second-best offensive rating and sixth-best net rating. However, their shortcomings are evident: they rank 15th in defensive rating, last in bench points, and have four of their five starters among the league leaders in total minutes. This imbalance raises questions about sustainability as the season progresses.
The prolonged reliance on the starting lineup has led many to question how long head coach Tom Thibodeau and his players can sustain this approach. The Knicks' well-rounded starting unit is their backbone, excelling due to its balance of shooting and defense. However, when the game shifts to the bench, the lack of direction and limited scoring options expose glaring weaknesses, disrupting the team’s overall balance. This disparity underscores the need for change.
SNY’s Ian Begley recently reported on Mitchell Robinson’s status, revealing optimism within the organization for his return by early February. While Robinson’s comeback could provide much-needed support to reduce Karl-Anthony Towns' workload, the constant delays in his timeline have created uncertainty. This ongoing absence has only intensified the need for reinforcements in the frontcourt, raising questions about whether the Knicks should pursue another backup big man ahead of the trade deadline.
Targeting a two-way wing for the bench could address Tom Thibodeau’s trust issues with his reserves while easing the heavy minutes burden on Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart. This move would add versatility and reliability to a bench unit lacking direction and consistency.
Trading for a two-way forward would strengthen their bench and provide much-needed relief for their starters. If Leon Rose can thread the needle with a strategic, low-cost move, the Knicks may finally have all the pieces to make a legitimate title run.