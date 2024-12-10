Biggest Heisman Trophy snub has chance to prove voters wrong in CFP
By Austen Bundy
The 2024 Heisman Trophy finalists were announced Monday and Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo was not one of them.
The four players heading to New York City to be considered for the prestigious individual award are Colorado's Travis Hunter, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
Despite posting 2,074 all-purpose yards (second only to Jeanty in the FBS) and 22 touchdowns this season, leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title in their first year in the conference, Skattebo did not convince enough voters that his season was Heisman-worthy.
Cam Skattebo has extra motivation to dominate the CFP quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl
Compared to past Heisman-winning running backs, Skattebo's stats are just as impressive as Jeanty's this season and are right up there with Derrick Henry (2015), Mark Ingram (2009) and Ron Dayne (1999).
And for Ward to be included as a finalist ahead of Skattebo shows the voters submitted their ballots way early before getting to see him at his peak and the MVP-caliber player he was for ASU. Skattebo is the heartbeat of the offense and his runs controlled time of possession for the Sun Devils in every big win this season.
If head coach Kenny Dillingham wants to press the right buttons, he should take the list of Heisman finalists and their photo in New York and post it all over Skattebo's locker for motivation ahead of the Peach Bowl.
The winner of the Texas v. Clemson first-round matchup is going to have their hands full with his churning legs and incredible balance. His angry runs are going to be extra furious.
Arizona State has been considered an underdog for the whole year and given no respect every step of the way. This is another insult the whole squad should take personally and rally around during its well-earned first-round bye week.