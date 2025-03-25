Biggest names hitting the NCAAW transfer portal right now

Before the NCAA changed the transfer portal rules, players switching schools was rare. Often, it would cost them a year of their career, and it dissuaded a lot of them from doing it. Now, players can enter the transfer portal in March, transfer to a new school, and be playing at the start of the next season. This has created a "free agency" atmosphere to college hoops, allowing players to leave schools with toxic environments or move up to higher-ranked schools to higher their success, among other reasons.

The 2025 transfer portal is now open, so let's take a look at the biggest names reported to be transferring:

Khamil Pierre - Vanderbilt, Rising Junior

Khamil Pierre is heading into her junior season, and it's been reported by Talia Goodman that she will be transferring out of Vanderbilt. The junior garnered national attention this season with Vanderbilt, averaging 20.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists playing alongside star freshman Mikayla Blakes. Vanderbilt was eliminated from the first round of March Madness, losing to Oregon. There have been no reports on whether Blakes will also be transferring out of Vanderbilt. With two years of eligibility left, Pierre will be highly sought after in the portal.

Gal Raviv - Quinnipiac, Rising Sophomore

The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 17.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in her freshman season at Quinnipiac. Possibility with sights set on transferring to a school in a Power Four conference after playing one season in the MAAC. With lots of eligibility left, Raviv could be another great grab for schools looking for depth in the guard position.

Talia Scott - Auburn, Rising Junior

Heading into her third college season, Talia Scott is looking for a permanent home in the NCAA. She played her freshman season at Arkansas, averaging 22.1 points per game. For her sophomore season, she headed to Auburn where she only played three games before suffering an injury. Now, she enters the transfer portal again. She has a "do not contact" tag, though, meaning she does not want schools she has not been in contact with reaching out. This suggests she may already know where she is headed next, or at least has a shortlist.

Latasha Lattimore - Virginia, Senior

Latasha Lattimore is finding a new school to play her final year of NCAA eligibility. She played her freshman season at Texas, spent two years in Florida at Miami, and then played her most recent season in Virginia. She averaged 14.3 points per game at Virginia this past season. Interestingly, Virginia has a handful of players entering the portal this week.

Clara Silva - Kentucky, Rising Sophmore

Clara Silva, Kentucky's backup center, is hitting the transfer portal to leave Kentucky. She averaged 4.0 points per game off the bench in her freshman season under coach Kenny Brooks. Kentucky went into the NCAA tournament as a four-seed, losing in the second round to Kansas State after nearly losing in the first in a one-point win over Liberty. With Georgia Amoore leaving for the WNBA, it seems Silva will be heading out as well.

With the tournament continuing on, more names will be dropping into the portal in the coming weeks.