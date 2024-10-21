The biggest problem facing the Milwaukee Bucks has already started haunting them before opening night
By Quinn Everts
If everything goes perfectly, the 2024-25 Milwaukee Bucks can compete with anyone in the NBA. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been unstoppable for almost a decade and shows no signs of slowing down, Damian Lillard can still light up a scoreboard better than most other players in the league, Brook Lopez can still be a difference-maker in the defensive paint and Khris Middleton brings high-level midrange shot creation. Plus, new additions Gary Trent Jr, Taurean Prince and Delon Wright should all fit nicely in the Bucks system.
The problem with the Bucks is that age and injuries could catch up to this roster in a big way, and if everything doesn't go perfectly, the season could fall apart in a hurry. While Dame can still rip off transcendent scoring nights, those outbursts are starting to become less common, and the 7-of-18 clunkers are starting to become more common.
Brook Lopez can still change games with his interior defense, but he's also entering year 16 and when rim protectors lose a step, that production can crater quickly. And Khris Middleton can still cook in the midrange and as an on-ball stopper, but he's entering his third season that could be severely hampered by injuries; Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Middleton will miss Tuesday's season opener against Philadelphia as the Bucks bring him back slowly from offseason ankle surgeries.
Milwaukee's core is old and they've all played a lot of basketball. And in 2024-25, the Bucks need every one of their stars to be at the top of their game this season to compete with Boston and an increasingly talented (and deep) Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, it's hard to believe that a 33-year-old Middleton, a 34-year-old Lillard and a 36-year-old Lopez will all be healthy and productive throughout the entire regular season and postseason. Middleton already missing games is not a good start.
Where do the Bucks turn next if this doesn't work?
Things can't be that bleak in Milwaukee as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is there, and signs point to him being there for a very long time. If you're only going to be sure of one thing, it's a big positive if that one thing is one of the best players in basketball. Outside of Giannis, though, there's not much else the Bucks can do besides hope this team stays healthy and can still produce at an elite level.
If one thing will bring down the Bucks this year, it's an aging core cast and the continuation of long-term injuries among them. Old teams have succeeded in the NBA before, so it wouldn't be unprecedented if Milwaukee proves it can still play at a high level, but a few strokes of injury luck are required for that to happen. This Middleton injury news to start the season is just the opposite of luck.