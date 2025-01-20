The biggest sleeper in the Big 12 is primed to bust some brackets in March
By John Buhler
While traditional powers like Arizona, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas and Texas Tech are hanging out near the top of the Big 12 conference standings, look at who is only a few paces behind them in the latter part of January. Although the West Virginia Mountaineers certainly have a strong basketball history on their side, we know more about the UCF Knights for what they do on the football field.
Even though they did not get the win on Saturday, the Knights held their own vs. Houston, falling by a one at home. Ahead of next Tuesday night's date at the Iowa State Cyclones, UCF is a respectable 12-5 on the season and a commendable 3-3 in Big 12 play. The Knights are 9-2 at home. Their Big 12 wins are over Texas Tech, Colorado and Arizona State. Its losses are to Kansas, Arizona and Houston.
How the Knights fare vs. the Cyclones on Tuesday night could help shape the narrative of their season. Winning at Hilton Coliseum is incredibly difficult for anyone to do. The Cyclones have become a traditional power because of their ability to dominate at home. If the Knights can at least hold serve, then it bodes well for their home date vs. the TCU Horned Frogs before Kansas again.
If UCF has Jon Rothstein's attention, then the Knights should have yours heading into February, too.
The big question is how many teams will make the NCAA Tournament out of the Big 12 this season.
UCF Knights could be the dark horse contender to come out of the Big 12
When the Big 12 was a 10-team league, we would regularly see seven or so teams make the tournament annually. With the additions of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF before the Oklahoma and Texas departures, the league gained a few programs more than capable of elevating the level of basketball in this league than ever before. Then, the Four Corners schools joined the party this year.
As far as how many teams in the 16-team Big 12 could make the tournament, I would say being in the top half of the league's standings with a few signature wins under your belt would not hurt. Again, UCF is playing above its weight class in this recently revamped Big 12. I remember the Knights making the tournament in the AAC, but to do so out of the Big 12 would be even more impressive.
Right now, we know newish entrants like Arizona and Houston are elite. We have also seen teams like BYU, Cincinnati and Utah make some noise in the tournament. For now, maybe we overestimated what the Knights would be able to do on the football gridiron when leveling up, just as much so as we discounted them on the basketball hardwood? Conference realignment is always such a funny thing.
If UCF can upset a few more teams and hold serve vs. teams it is better than, they can make the field.