Bill Belichick contract confusion suggests that even UNC doesn't think this will last
By Lior Lampert
Bill Belichick was officially introduced as the head coach of the University of North Carolina's college football program. Yet, something about the pairing still doesn't feel real, almost to the point where even the Tar Heels don't know what to believe/expect.
The Athletic's Brendan Marks initially reported that Belichick and North Carolina agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal. However, it was ultimately a five-year, $50 million pact. While the average annual average was on point, the length of the contract was wrong. Nevertheless, the oversight is suspect and further highlights the odd newfound partnership may be short-lived for various reasons.
As you can see, the Tar Heels made it hard for Belichick to pass up a crack at the collegiate ranks. They're making a handsome financial commitment to the legendary sideline general and opening their wallets to build around him. It's a massive development for a school that notoriously underachieved in Hall of Famer Mack Brown's second stint at the helm from 2019-2024.
But Belichick's odds of making it to the end of his arrangement with UNC feel slim. His age (he will be 73 by the time the 2025 campaign rolls around) and NFL/media endeavors could sway him to leave at any moment. The originally incorrect coverage of the contract might've inadvertently foreshadowed what feels like the inevitable.
Notably, Belichick is only 15 wins shy of Don Shula's all-time NFL record for most wins as a head coach. Would he turn down a shot at chasing history if presented with one? It was becoming clear that the market for his services in the pros was waning, but should that change, then what?
Since mutually parting ways with the New England Patriots after 24 wildly successful seasons last offseason, Belichick transitioned into a television personality. What if a lucrative full-time offer from a network like FOX or Amazon Prime Video comes along?
For whatever it's worth, Belichick addressed concerns about his ostensibly inevitable departure during his opening press conference. The six-time Super Bowl champion insisted he didn't take the UNC job with a predetermined escape route, intending to see things through in Chapel Hill.