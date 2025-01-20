Bill Belichick contract detail at UNC could end Tar Heels tenure before it begins
By Austen Bundy
Seeing eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick wearing Carolina blue at his introductory press conference as the new head football coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels felt like a pretty final visual of what's to come in the fall of 2025 in Chapel Hill.
However, despite all that pomp and pageantry, Belichick and the school are reportedly still not married to one another in the legal sense. According to a report by CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the proposed contract between the two parties remains unsigned.
To date, Belichick has an agreed upon term sheet with the university of which several steps in hiring his required football staff have already been undertaken. But if an NFL team were to swoop in with an offer he just could not refuse, he technically would have a viable exit strategy.
Bill Belichick still isn't locked into UNC head coaching job because of this huge technicality
The term sheet between Belichick and North Carolina isn't a legally binding contract, especially because a contract exists and it hasn't been signed yet. If he were to jump ship prior to June 1, his $10 million buyout clause would be triggered but that amount drops to a mere $1 million after that date.
However, because that clause exists in the unsigned contract and not the term sheet, it's unclear if any money would legally be owed to the school in the event Belichick is hired back into the NFL.
It sounds like neither party wants to find out how that would work, especially Belichick who told the crowd at his introduction, "I didn't come here to leave." Several staff members have been hired including his son, Stephen, as defensive coordinator. It wouldn't make much sense for Belichick to depart so suddenly.
As the clock ticks down to that early summer deadline, fans and media alike will be keeping an eye on the situation in Chapel Hill. And as NFL head coaching vacancies are filled, the picture will become a lot more clear as to whether there's really substantive fire underneath all this dramatic smoke.