Bill Belichick effect already paying recruiting dividends for UNC football
By Scott Rogust
Bill Belichick was expected to coach in the NFL again after he mutually parted ways with the New England Patriots earlier this year. Instead, Belichick is now the new head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels college football team. The team fired head coach Mack Brown, and began engaging in conversation with Belichick, who ultimately decided to take the job.
Belichick may not have experiencing in college football, but he does have star power. After all, he is an eight-time Super Bowl winning head coach, six of which came as the head coach of the Patriots. Who wouldn't want to play for Belichick? Well, one player is bought in on Belichick.
Four-star quarterback Bryce Baker told ESPN that he will stick with North Carolina and sign with the team under Belichick. Baker said that he made up his mind to sign with the team after speaking with Belichick on Thursday, in which the new head coach detailed plans for "player development to training to the coaching staff Belichick intends to bring to Chapel Hill."
QB Bryce Baker says he will stay at North Carolina to play for Bill Belichick
Baker had initially committed to the program back in 2023, but did not sign with the program. In fact, Baker had been speaking with the LSU Tigers and Penn State Nittany Lions while the team was in search for a new head coach. Now, with Belichick on board and after a conversation this past Thursday,
In fact, on Saturday, Baker appeared alongside Belichick during the basketball program's home game against La Salle at Smith Center.
This is tremendous news for North Carolina, as they look to compete in the ACC immediately after Belichick's arrival. This past season, the Tar Heels had the unenviable task of replacing the production left by Drake Maye, who was selected in the first round by the Patriots this year.
Max Johnson, who transferred over from Texas A&M, suffered a broken leg in the season-opener against Minnesota, and was ruled out for the rest of the year. That left the team to rely on Jacolby Criswell at quarterback, who threw for 2,452 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 58.0 percent of his passes. The program went 6-6 on the season, and are set to compete in the Fenway Bowl against UConn.
Baker, meanwhile, just completed his senior season at East Forsyth High School in North Carolina, in which he 3,523 yards, 40 touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 74.8 percent of his passes.
North Carolina's decision to hire Belichick has paid off already, as they ensure their four-star commit stays with the program, in hopes that they will lead the team to new heights.