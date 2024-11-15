Bill Belichick may not be a lock for a head coaching job in 2025 after all
By Lior Lampert
As we near the NFL playoffs, fanbases of teams who aren't in contention prepare for the potential fallout(s). More specifically, things like the annual forthcoming head coaching purge, followed by the hiring cycle. It's an exciting albeit nerve-wracking time of year for many reasons.
At this point, candidates are emerging everywhere. Whether it be coordinators, retreads, or coaches from the collegiate level, many are throwing their hats in the ring and proving themselves as viable leaders. However, one familiar face might slowly be falling out of the picture.
Legendary six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick took the 2024 campaign off after mutually parting ways with the New England Patriots this past offseason. But this wasn't your normal hiatus — he's been all over the airwaves — expanding his media horizons.
Previous reporting has indicated Belichick wants to return to the sidelines next season. However, he's gotten so immersed in the media space, sparking legitimate doubt over his future in the league.
Per Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr, "the industry is divided" on whether Belichick is a "prime" head coaching candidate or an on-air personality. The ex-Patriots czar has done a tremendous job laying the groundwork for his second career, leaving everyone re-evaluating what he'll do when the time comes.
Belichick has committed himself to various media obligations. He regularly appears on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show and the Manningcast, the company's alternate Monday Night Football broadcast. Moreover, his recent agreement with Underdog Fantasy gave him the host and co-producer of a weekly YouTube show titled Coach with Bill Belichick.
Furthermore, Belichick joined Instaface (Instagram). He even managed to be surprised about joining the renowned social media platform, showing he's taking being an on-air talent seriously. So, it could be time to cross him off your wishlist if your favorite team is expected to search for a new coach this offseason.
Ironically, Belichick mostly avoided cameras, microphones and the spotlight as a coach. He was such a polarizing, tight-lipped figure who preferred to keep things close to the vest. Suddenly, the 72-year-old has done a complete 180, leaning into the broadcasting realm.