Bill Belichick meals on sour grapes while shading Jerod Mayo amid Patriots struggles
By Scott Rogust
The New England Patriots got off the season to a shocking start after upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. But since then, the team has gone on a six-game losing streak. This past Sunday, the Patriots lost 32-16 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
After the game, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo called out his team after the team, notably saying they were "soft."
"We're a soft football team across the board," Mayo said, h/t ESPN. "We talk about what makes a tough football team, and that's being able to run the ball, being able to stop the run and that's being able to cover kicks. We did none of those."
Well, let's just say that Mayo's former boss wasn't thrilled with the evaluation he gave to the team he built.
Bill Belichick takes exception to Jerod Mayo calling Patriots 'soft'
Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and was asked about Mayo's comments. Belichick took exception to Mayo's comments, throwing out that he built the team, and that the rush defense that he oversaw and is still in New England are "not soft."
"It's a lot of the same players...I'm kind of hurt for those guys because to call them soft, they're not soft. They were the best team in the league last year against the run and those guys went out there and did it even though we couldn't score many points offensively. I feel bad for the defensive players on that one because those guys, that's a tough group..."
Belichick brought up names like Anfernee Jennings, Jahlani Tavai, Kyle Duggar, Marcus Jones, Christian Gonzalez, and Davon Godchaux as players who are currently on the Patriots now, and were on the team last year that had one of the best run defenses in the league. So, Belichick is hurting for them after Mayo called them "soft."
Last year, the Patriots defense allowed an average of 93.2 rushing yards per game to opponents, which ranked fourth-lowest in the NFL. This year, the Patriots rush defense allows an average of 136.1 rushing yards per game, which is 12th-highest in the league.
Mayo replaced Belichick as head coach of the Patriots, as he was deemed the candidate in waiting. After the Patriots and Belichick mutually agreed to part ways after last season, Mayo was immediately hired.
The Patriots didn't have many high expectations entering this season, but they, like every team, were looking to make the playoffs and try to make the Super Bowl. With a 1-6 record, Mayo isn't pulling any punches with his team's performance. But, it also caught the ire of Belichick, based on his comments.