Bill Belichick takes shot at Jets, eliminating any chance at replacing Robert Saleh
The preparation for Week 6 of the season started off with earth-shattering news that Robert Saleh was fired as the head coach of the New York Jets. While he isn’t blameless, Saleh isn’t the sole reason why the Jets have underperformed this season with a healthy Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.
Saleh was let go only five games into the season after the Jets nearly pulled off the upset over the undefeated Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday in London. The Jets’ defense forced the Vikings to have their worst offensive game of the season, but three interceptions from Rodgers was a big reason for the loss.
Saleh is the firing of a head coach this NFL season and with it being the Jets, it’s a polarizing topic. The conversation has gotten to many analysts and media personalities, including Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick who went on the Coach Podcast and the move is puzzling. He went on more that he was surprised that the owner enacted this decision so early into the season, but a team has to do what they have to do. Let’s just say Belichick isn’t on the side of the ownership on this.
"It is a little bit puzzling," said Belichick, h/t Bleacher Report. "It is what it is, and everybody has to move forward. It's the owner's prerogative to make that decision, and clearly that's what he decided to do.
"But there have been a lot of things that have been kind of confusing. It hasn't been a great situation for the Jets this year. You can kind of feel there's been kind of a chill."
While many analysts were surprised that the move was rash and unexpected, they felt like the Jets needed to relieve Saleh as head coach. Saleh isn’t the answer for the Jets as the leader of the team. He has accumulated an overall record of 20-36 as a head coach and the Jets have never finished above third place in the AFC East.
Saleh isn’t the biggest reason why the team has fallen short of expectations. Whether it is on the owner Woody Johnson, offensive coordinator Nathanial Hackett, Aaron Rodgers’ ego or Saleh’s lack of effective leadership, all can be true.
Belichick knows proper team management and support from the owner. The Jets have the longest postseason drought in the four major sports along with the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres. In one way does switching Saleh, a smart defensive minded coach, for defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, a coach without head coaching experience, fully help the team.
There are several that believe the Jets can still be a playoff threat late in the season. Even with a battered AFC East Division and a light schedule, the Jets have shown they don’t have the mental toughness. This is due to the fact that ownership has given a few star players full team control to run the team.
It is long believed that Belichick has never been a fan of the Jets after the first day he took over as head coach in 2000 when Bill Parcels resigned. Belichick quickly resigned shortly after taking the job, and was eventually traded to the New England Patriots, where he would go on to win six Super Bowls and dominate the Jets.
Belichick has many great records against other teams in the league, but it was against the Jets that he has great success. Belichick has an overall record of 38-12 against the Jets as head coach.
It doesn’t help that he allowed the Patriots to trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 NFL Draft so Pittsburgh could get Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones, a player the Jets needed. This move, while possessing some strategic mindsight, might have been done more so out of spite against the Jets.
This 2024 season is the opportunity for teams to recognize they may have to make a coaching move to get Belichick. It may not be too early to rule out the Jets.