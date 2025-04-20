Bill Mathews, Rays scorer who stole Max Fried's no-hitter, has done this before

New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried took a no-hitter into the seventh inning. With two outs in the inning, Rays speedster Chandler Simpson hit a dribbler in between the mound and first base. Neither Fried nor first baseman Paul Goldschmidt could get to the ball in a timely manner, with the latter charged for an error as it went under his glove.

However, upon replay review, it became clear to Rays official scorer Bill Mathews that Simpson would've beaten the throw at first base regardless. Because of this, Mathews overturned the decision to a hit in between innings, thus ending Fried's chance at history.

Yankees fans are furious at Rays scorer Bill Mathews

Yankees fans, because they assumed the boogeyman is out to get them at all times, were furious and assumed Mathews and MLB conspired to end Fried's chance at history. That, of course, is absurd. What's even worse is that YES Network showed Mathews on camera, identifying him for all Yankees fans to find on social media and – I'm guessing here – act irrationally towards. We know this never ends well.

Along with identifying this average, random man as the official Rays scorer who robbed Fried (deservedly) of a no-hitter, Mathews also...hasn't done himself any favors here. While merely doing his job, Mathews ought to have made the right decision to begin with. This also isn't the first time Matthews has overturned a call to cost an opposing pitcher a no-hitter. Yes, I'm serious.

Rays scorer Bill Mathews has done this before

When the Rays hosted the Seattle Mariners in 2011, Felix Hernandez had given up just one hit in over eight innings. That lone hit was controversial decision by Mathews, which gave BJ Upton a single on a play that could've easily been an error.

“I’m human,” Mathews said at the time. “I’m human. Yeah.”

That's not exactly reassuring.

To be fair to Mathews, he made the right call on Sunday. Simpson would have beaten the throw if given the chance, as Goldschmidt did not arrive to the baseball until the Rays baserunner was more than halfway to first base. Yankees fans, along with the YES Network team, are barking up the wrong tree if they expect anyone to consider Mathews in the wrong in this instance.

All that being said, next time he ought to try and get the call correct right away.