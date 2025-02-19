Kansas lost its second consecutive game on Tuesday night on the road at BYU. With its third loss in its last four contests, Kansas is on its way to falling out of the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since 2009, leaving Self looking for solutions.

For a team that entered the 2024-25 campaign as the preseason No. 1, it has been a struggle all season for the Jayhawks to find any consistency. That was especially evident in a 91-57 loss to unranked BYU on Tuesday. The 34-point loss to the Cougars was the program's worst loss ever as a ranked team against an unranked opponent.

Although Self looked at the team's trip out west to face Utah and BYU as an opportunity to "regroup," it was the complete opposite, with the Jayhawks losing each game.

Bill Self's postgame comments signal disaster for Kansas after blowout loss

Following the historic loss to BYU, Self's postgame comments were eye-opening and an honest assessment of where the program is currently at.

"I'm talked out. We need to get away from each other, I'll tell you that point blank," Self said. "I thought this would be a great opportunity to do some team bonding. But it hasn't been."

Despite the frustration and a lot of doubt surrounding the program, Self took a more optimistic approach regarding how the team can respond.

"A lot of times with teams, there needs to be something that happens to pull everybody together [so] that it's us against the outside," Self said. "We're going to have an opportunity to do that for sure."

With three of its final five games against AP-ranked opponents, the road does not get any easier for Kansas. If the Jayhawks can't develop a stronger outside game, their NCAA Tournament run will end shortly after it begins.

Kansas is No. 302 nationally in percentage of field goal attempts coming from beyond the arc, meaning the Jayhawks don't get much help from 3-point range. If the Jayhawks remain one-dimensional and fail to discover a spark the rest of the season, one of college basketball's most storied programs could be left with more questions than answers heading into next season.

As of now, that appears to be the case.