Bill Simmons says Luka's "buzz" has already surpassed LeBron's in LA

Bill Simmons is one of the most famous NBA analysts in the country, having covered the game for over two decades at this point. Recently, he described the buzz at Crpyto.com Arena since Luka Doncic's acquisition to that of when Kobe Bryant still played, and one that has already surpassed the buzz surrounding LeBron James.

"James and the Los Angeles Lakers made a business deal”, Simmons explained, and the fans never fully embraced him. Due to Doncic's age and his long-term possibility of being a top player for the next decade-plus, the fans have more to look forward to.

But it must be said: Simmons' Boston Celtics fandom does beg the question if there is unreasonable bias when he claimed this. So just how right is he?

Subscribe to the Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy

Has Luka Doncic already surpassed LeBron James for top billing in L.A.?

There is some truth to Simmons' argument when discussing Laker fans embracing James. By the time LeBron got to Los Angeles, he had already played 15 seasons, gone to eight straight NBA Finals, and was a made man. A lot of people in sports media described his decision as a retirement plan, content to live in Southern California and age out of competing for a championships.

In James' first season with the Lakers, he led a young roster to a 20-14 record after Christmas, but things fell apart after he tore his groin. The following offseason the team acquired Anthony Davis, whcih would eventually result in a title in the bubble in 2020.

For the majority of that season, the buzz in Los Angeles was similar to what it was with Kobe, because L.A. played like they were going to win it all. Then the COVID-19 pandemic happened, which rob the fans of the opportunity of watching the team climb the mountain.

Then came the shortest offseason in league history, and more injuries to Davis and James that short-circuited a hot start and ultimately resulted in a first-round playoff exit. Fans still weren't allowed back at full capacity. The next next year, the Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook, which was a dumpster fire, resulting in missing the postsason entirely.

The start of the 2022-23 season was like the start of the prior year until they traded Westbrook. Their season turned around and culminated in a run to the Western Conference Finals. This was the first time since 2013 that the Lakers hosted home playoff games at full capacity, in their home arena.

Simmons does have a point saying the buzz in Los Angeles is the highest it's been since Bryant, because this is the best the team has looked. Seeing the way James has played, and with Austin Reaves stepping up, the fans know that they'll be in contention, even after James retires. That's more than enough to bring the excitement back into the Crypt.

Grade the take: B