Bill Simmons names the one Zion Williamson landing spot that might actually save him
The buzz around a potential trade involving Zion Williamson grows a little louder.
Following recent reports that the New Orleans Pelicans may move off their former No.1 overall pick, several teams around the league are rumored to be interested in the 24-year-old. One NBA expert, however, has floated an intriguing idea for where Williamson's next destination.
On the latest episode of his podcast, Bills Simmons suggested the Miami Heat as a potential landing spot for the young star.
"If I'm Miami, [Zion Williamson] is the guy I'm really thinking about," Simmons said. "And especially if this Butler thing keeps going sideways, it could be a three-way [trade] or whatever. Could we get Zion? Could we save this? Could we salvage this? Could we turn him into an awesome asset?”
Could the Miami Heat be an ideal trade destination for Zion Williamson
The Heat could be looking to move off Jimmy Butler's contract and begin the search for their next superstar to lead the franchise, and Williamson could fit that billing. When healthy, Williamson is clearly one of the best players in the He averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on 57 percent shooting at the same time his health has always been question.
The high-flying forward is currently dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss most of the 2024-25 season.
As Simmons mentioned, a potential big three between Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Williamson could be ideal for the Hea, giving them another explosive scoring option to complement Adebayo's defensive prowess and Herro's sharpshooting.
“Is there a world two years from now where we have Bam Adebayo and Zion Williamson and Tyler Herro, and that's like our version of a Big Three? Because Herro’s been fantastic this year," Simmons said. "He's just a really, really elite offensive player now.”
Given Heat President Pat Rileys's standing aversion to full rebuilds, adding Williamson to their core would likely help keep them competitive and possibly raise their ceiling as a title contender out east.