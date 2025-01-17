Bills 2025 playoff schedule: Game days, start times, opponents and more
The Buffalo Bills ran roughshod over the Denver Broncos in the Wild Card Round, outscoring their opponent 21-0 in the second half en route to a commanding 31-7 victory.
It was a truly balanced effort, with Buffalo's defense locking all windows and doors on Bo Nix, while Josh Allen and the offense diligently chipped away at Denver's coverage. It was not the most explosive performance from Allen, a bonafide MVP candidate, but it was more than enough to get the job done.
Now Buffalo turns its focus to the AFC Divisional Round, with a tough opponent on the docket. The Bills will have home-field advantage at Highmark Stadium, not to mention the distinct benefit of upstate New York's brutal winter weather, but this is where rubber meets the road (metaphorically, if not on Buffalo's ice-covered streets).
The Bills are no stranger to the postseason, but this team has struggled to get over the hump with Allen at the commands. The same can be said for Buffalo's opponent, which adds to the considerable intrigue around this weekend's matchup.
So, let's dive into the specifics.
Who will the Bills play next?
Buffalo will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round. It's their second meeting this season after the Ravens thwacked Buffalo 35-10 all the way back in late September.
Much has changed since then, especially in the discourse cycle. Right now, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are the running favorites to win MVP. The latter appears to have the slight edge, but it could go in either direction. Both are worthy candidates. The MVP voting does not take playoff football into account, but this is nonetheless an opportunity to watch two neck-and-neck candidates for football's highest individual honor wage battle in a high-stakes environment. It's a treat.
Allen and Jackson will be connected at the hip in the annals of football history. Both hail from the 2018 draft class, and both are historically dominant quarterbacks endeavoring to pull off the seemingly impossible — knock off Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. In order to potentially get that chance, one quarterback will need to emerge victorious on Sunday.
While their early-season meeting resulted in a blowout in Baltimore's favor, one has to expect a much closer affair on Sunday. Not only does cold weather favor grind-it-out, low-scoring affairs, but these are two teams who really found their stride over the second half of the season. Baltimore finished with 12 regular season wins to Buffalo's 13, with both teams comfortably winning their respective divisions.
Bills playoff schedule: Dates, times for every round
Date and Time
Playoff Round
Opponent
TV Channel
Sunday, Jan. 19, 6:00 PM E.T.
Divisional Round
Baltimore Ravens
CBS
Sunday, Jan. 26, TBD
AFC Championship
Winner of Chiefs-Texans
TBD
Sunday, Feb. 9, TBD
Super Bowl
TBD
TBD
Nothing is easy from here on out for Buffalo. The Ravens are a quality opponent with a very determined, future Hall of Fame quarterback itching to establish himself in the playoffs, just like Allen. If the Bills win, history favors a matchup with the 15-2 Chiefs in the AFC title game. The Chiefs have had Buffalo's number in postseason meetings past, and Mahomes' penchant for heroics at this time of year is well-documented.
That said, the Bills have overachieved all season. After losing Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis in the offseason, folks expected catastrophic offensive regression. Instead, Sean McDermott's team rallied together and Allen played his best football yet, elevating an inexperienced WR room to incredible heights. Only two teams beat Kansas City in the regular season: Denver (who the Bills just dispatched) and Buffalo.
It will be hard, but the Bills are a serious threat to win the Super Bowl.