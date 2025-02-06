Former Bills star dubs Buffalo 'most cursed' team in sports, but not all hope is lost
The Buffalo Bills are equipped with a perennial MVP candidate in Josh Allen, a proven culture-setter in Sean McDermott, and a roster with more than enough talent to challenge the NFL heavyweights. So why does each postseason seem to end is disappointment?
There's a simple answer: the Kansas City Chiefs.
Buffalo has now been eliminated by Kansas City in four of the last five years. The one exception was a loss to Joe Burrow's Bengals in 2023. Several of these games have gone down to the wire. Allen has multiple dominant performances under his belt in the playoffs, but in the end, Buffalo keeps coming up just short.
That is frustrating for fans, as well as for former players. Andre Reed spent 15 years in Buffalo, where he made it to four Super Bowls and went 0-4. He has seven Pro Bowls to his name, is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and he will always be synonymous with Bills football. He clearly would prefer for Buffalo to be stacking championships right now, rather than toiling as the second-best team to a seemingly unbeatable juggernaut.
Speaking with FanSided's Stacking the Box at Super Bowl media row in New Orleans, Reed wondered aloud if Buffalo might be the most "cursed" franchise in sports.
Andre Reed says Bills are 'most cursed' team in sports, but better days are on the horizon
"They've heard it before," Reed said when asked what the message is after Buffalo's latest postseason flameout. "I went to four Super Bowls and didn't win. They've played the Chiefs four times and didn't win. Are they the most cursed franchise in sports? Right now, I'd say 'yeah.'"
That is an understandably downbeat response from someone who knows the bitter taste of defeat better than most. Reed accomplished so much in his career individually, and he formed an unbreakable bond with one of the NFL's truly great fanbases. But, unfortunately, that relationship never included a Super Bowl. Fans are experiencing sharp pangs of deja vu with Josh Allen right now.
That said, Reed was not all negative. He believes in this Bills team, and thinks brighter days lie ahead.
"It's hard to say something like, that's the right thing to say. It isn't the right thing to say. Sooner than later, they're going to get it right. And when they do, they better shut down the whole country. I'm telling everybody right now."
Reed's love for the Bills fanbase is really special, and it's clear he wants nothing but success for the franchise where he spent the bulk of his professional career. It's a special organization in a special city. There isn't really anything else like Buffalo in American sports. It's a relatively small city, tucked away in the frozen tundra of upstate New York, and focused on two things — wings and football. Those fans so deserves the relief of finally reaching the mountaintop. Reed thinks all the right pieces are in place.
"I don't know what the franchise has to do as far as coaching goes. I don't think they'll do anything with Sean [McDermott]. He's built a winner there. He's changed the culture therre. As long as they've got No. 17 [Josh Allen] there, they'll be okay."
Questions remain for Buffalo, but the future is bright. Just keep the faith.
Andre Reed spoke to FanSided and Stacking the Box on behalf of Cellev8.