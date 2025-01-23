Bills catch a break vs. Chiefs with AFC Championship Game referee assignment
By Kinnu Singh
The Buffalo Bills will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They’re hoping that’s the only opponent they’ll have to face that day.
Conspiracy theories about rigged games have run wild on social media after Kansas City’s controversial 23-14 victory over the Houston Texans in the divisional round on Saturday. Houston outgained Kansas City by more than 100 yards, but two questionable 15-yard penalties helped lift the Chiefs to victory. To make matters worse, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did little to help his case when he intentional attempted to draw additional penalties on defenders.
“The only flops I’ve seen better than him are Rodney Dangerfield in 'Back to School,'” one opposing coach told The Athletic.
The Chiefs’ success has led to a growing resentment among opposing fanbases, and poorly officiated games only add fuel to the fire. The conspiracies don’t hold much weight when comparing team penalties, but Buffalo fans can rest easy either way. The NFL announced that referee Clete Blakeman has been assigned to the AFC Championship Game, per Football Zebras.
Patrick Mahomes record in games refereed by Clete Blakeman
Mahomes has a 6-5 starting record in games that were officiated by Blakeman, according to The Athletic’s Mike Sando. That’s his second-worst win percentage (.545) among all 20 referees who have officiated his games, and the five losses are the most he’s had under any referee.
Mahomes has an undefeated record under eight different referees. He’s earned a combined 32-0 with referees Clay Martin, Brad Rogers, Tra Blake, Jerome Boger, Alex Kemp, Adrian Hill, Scott Novak and Alan Eck. That’s bound to happen for a quarterback with a 104-26 record (.800) in his career.
The Bills have an 11-7 record (.611) in their 18 games with Blakeman as the referee, per Pro Football Reference. Coincidentally, Blakeman’s first game as the referee for a Bills game was for a regular season matchup against the Chiefs during the 2008 season. The Bills defeated Kansas City 54-31 in that game.
Blakeman’s officiating crew called the most penalties per game (15.75) this season, according to NFL Penalty Data. However, Blakeman will not work alongside his usual crew during the playoffs.
There is plenty of excitement surrounding the Washington Commanders, who have made an unlikely NFC Championship Game appearance with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. That excitement is notably absent for the Chiefs, who are on the precipice of the first three-peat in NFL history. That’s a part of the gift and the curse that comes with dynastic success.
For opposing fanbases, blaming the officiating has always been an easy way to dismiss success. Fans tend to root for dominant teams when they first emerge as unlikely contenders. The underdog story is inspiring, and the success of unheralded players is unexpected and exciting and fresh. If that team sustains success, however, fans quickly sour on the media darlings.
Kansas City has enjoyed incredible success in recent years. After winning three championships in the past five seasons, the Chiefs clinched their ninth consecutive AFC West division title and are returning to the AFC Championship Game for the seventh straight season.