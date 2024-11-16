Bills vs. Chiefs inactives: Week 11 injury report as AFC contenders collide
By Lior Lampert
A clash of titans headlines Week 11 of the 2024 NFL slate.
The 9-0 Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Highmark Stadium to face the 8-2 Buffalo Bills in what might be an AFC Championship Game preview. Typically, sparks fly when these two teams meet up, and we expect nothing less in this one. But as the two best quarterbacks in football — Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen — prepare to battle, they'll each be without some critical contributors.
Kansas City and Buffalo enter their upcoming showdown slightly banged up. That can be said for virtually every squad at this juncture of the season, but it's worth noting nonetheless. Especially after seeing some of the names on the injury report.
Chiefs inactives for Week 11 potential AFC Championship Game preview with Bills
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Charles Omenihu
DE
Knee
OUT
Isiah Pacheco
RB
Ankle
OUT
Only a pair of players will be out for the Chiefs: Defensive end Charles Omenihu and running back Isiah Pacheco. While they've respectively been sidelined for a while, the two are nearing returns, though not quickly enough to suit up against the Bills.
Omenihu hasn't appeared for Kansas City this year after tearing his ACL in their Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers. However, he logged three limited practices this week, suggesting a comeback is on the horizon. His presence will only bolster the Chiefs' elite pass-rushing unit in time.
Pacheco fractured his fibula in Week 2 and has been out of the lineup since. He'll be inactive in Buffalo but is seemingly on track for the reported late-November target date. Veteran tailback Kareem Hunt has held down the backfield in his stead.
Bills inactives for Week 11 potential AFC Championship Game preview with Chiefs
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Keon Coleman
WR
Wrist
OUT
Amari Cooper
WR
Wrist
Questionable
Spencer Brown
OT
Ankle
Questionable
Dalton Kincaid
TE
Knee
OUT
Matt Milano
OLB
Biceps
OUT
Buffalo will demonstrably be missing impactful members on both sides of the ball.
Defensively, the Bills won't have former All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano at their disposal as he continues his recovery from a torn bicep this past offseason. After his 21-day return window opened earlier this week, Buffalo will hold him out through their Week 12 bye and slow-play things.
Meanwhile, their list of offensive injuries is a bit more extensive. Moreover, it features a few familiar faces, particularly for fantasy football players.
Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid suffered a knee injury in their Week 10 win versus the Indianapolis Colts. Rather than forcing him out there prematurely for a pivotal matchup with the Chiefs, they're ostensibly erring cautiously with the playoffs in mind.
In addition to Kincaid, Allen might be sans two of his top wide receivers: Keon Coleman and Amari Cooper. Oddly enough, they're both tending to wrist issues. The talented rookie has already been declared out, but the five-time Pro Bowler may be good to go.
Chiefs-Bills Week 11 last-minute fantasy football replacements
Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills
With Kincaid not in the picture, Dawson Knox has an opportunity to step into a sizable role. And frankly, the timing couldn't be much better, considering the Chiefs' stout defense is susceptible to getting beat by tight ends. Only the Carolina Panthers allow more fantasy points per game (FPPG) to the position, making the latter an intriguing fill-in option.
Will Dissly, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
Speaking of tight-end-friendly foes, the Cincinnati Bengals are fourth in FPPG allowed to the position, so fire up Will Dissly of the Los Angeles Chargers. He's established himself as the apple of quarterback Justin Herbert's eye up the seam, soaking up 27 targets in his past four contests. Their connection isn't coincidental, based on recent comments from offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Cleveland Browns
Jerry Jeudy has become the Cleveland Browns' top wideout upon the franchise sending Cooper to the Bills. He's posted back-to-back 70-plus yard outings, catching at least five passes in both instances. His uptick in production has also overlapped with the insertion of gunslinger Jameis Winston under center.
Now facing a dejected New Orleans Saints group that traded their No. 1 cornerback and lost their second to a season-ending injury, Jeudy is enticing.
Ricky Pearsall, WR, San Francisco 49ers
There are a lot of mouths to feed in the San Francisco 49ers offense. But first-round rookie Ricky Pearsall is talented enough to produce regardless of volume, especially in a fantasy-friendly environment.
San Francisco hosts the Seattle Seahawks in a game with one of the week's highest over/under totals (47.5, per ESPN Bet). Pearsall has posted double-digit fantasy points in consecutive contests and has a good chance of extending that streak in this one.
Excluding Brandon Aiyuk (obviously), the Niners had their full complement of weapons in Week 10. Despite this, Pearsall out-targeted star seam stretcher George Kittle and kept pace with wide back Deebo Samuel (six). He trailed only Jauan Jennings in yards (73), thanks to this explosive catch-and-run touchdown: